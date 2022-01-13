“Rob Gronkowski is the craziest white guy I’ve ever seen in my life”: When Shaquille O’Neal carried the Bucs TE on his shoulders at Shaq’s fun house.

Rob Gronkowski has been known to be one of the NFL’s hardest partier’s. And Shaquille O’Neal could not be more impressed.

Back in March of 2018, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal had a huge party at his “Fun House” event during Miami Music Festival. Guests such as A-Trak, Von Miller, Diplo, and Steve Aoki were on stage, but the real star of the show was none other than Rob Gronkowski.

.@RobGronkowski showed up at @SHAQ‘s Fun House last night and it was MAGICAL. pic.twitter.com/COedPcYlqk — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2018

At one point, Gronk stretched himself from the stage to the crowd, and started thrusting in the air. Shaq scolded him by saying, “Gronk, you’re gonna get somebody pregnant. Cut that s*** out.”

But the highlight of the show was when all 6′ 6″, 265 pounds of Rob Gronkowski climbed atop Shaq’s shoulders.

Shaquille O’Neal says Rob Gronkowski is the craziest white guy he knows.

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ and then detailed his crazy night with the then Patriots TE. In recalling the 2:00am to 8:00am “Shaq’s Fun House” rager, Shaq told Fallon that he “would’ve had fun just looking at crazy Gronk.”

“He’s the craziest white guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shaq said. “You know what’s crazy? I’m watching him, he was drinking water. I’m like, ‘How do you act like that just by drinking water?’

Then he spoke about how heavy Gronkowski was.

“And he’s the heaviest white guy I’ve ever met in my life,” Shaq said. “That dude is all muscle. You know, I’m big and strong so when he jumped it felt like a fire hydrant. I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ “

This combination of NBA and NFL was destined for greatness, and it lived up to all the hype.

