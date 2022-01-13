NFL

“How can anyone else win this award besides Tom Brady?” Marcellus Wiley is convinced Aaron Rodgers is no match for the Bucs QB in the MVP race

Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"It'll be special because it's a standout race": Former F1 Champion announces his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Next Article
"Mercedes' back-up plan in case Hamilton pulls out"– Silver Arrows rumoured to have replacement lined up for Lewis Hamilton just in case he retires
NFL Latest News
“How can anyone else win this award besides Tom Brady?” Marcellus Wiley is convinced Aaron Rodgers is no match for the Bucs QB in the MVP race

Tom Brady had another unreal season in a bid to add a 4th MVP award…