“How can anyone else win this award besides Tom Brady?” Marcellus Wiley is convinced Aaron Rodgers is no match for the Bucs QB in the MVP race

Tom Brady had another unreal season in a bid to add a 4th MVP award to his list of accolades. And Marcellus Wiley is convinced he is the front runner.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Marcellus Wiley backs Tom Brady to win MVP over Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had another great season in 2021, making him the betting favourite to win his 4th MVP. But according to NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley, Brady is the MVP.

“Absolutely, he should win the MVP award. Tom Brady, statistically this year, has put himself in this position to win the MVP. But for some strange reason, people think Aaron Rodgers should win. Now, I’m not Bruce Arians, I know we both got bald heads other than that, nothing. I’m not Bruce Arians. So I’m not going to go as far as saying it would be a travesty (if Brady doesn’t win), because that’s not my player.”

“However, I am with him in terms of sentiment like how can anyone else win this award besides Tom Brady? He has more passing touchdowns… more passing yards per game… How can you make a case for anyone else? I don’t want to get into the injury conversation, the war of attrition conversation, playing with less conversation, age conversation. The point is it’s not a travesty, but the front runner needs to be Tom Brady.”

