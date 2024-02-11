Super Bowl Watch Party: Here’s How You Can be a Part of 49ers Official Super Bowl Extravaganza

The San Francisco 49ers have won 5 Super Bowls in their NFL history. However, their domination was in the yesteryears of the 80s and 90s – an era that fans today have no clue of. Since 1994, the 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl ring, much to the dismay of their fans. The last time they came agonizingly close was the 2020 Super Bowl against KC Chiefs.

Things however have changed massively since then. There is a new belief in San Francisco today that their team has a much better shot at winning than last time. The 49ers faithful believe in Brock Purdy and Co. to give the defending champs a tough fight.

With belief running high as ever in San Francisco, multiple watch parties have been set up across the city. The San Francisco 49ers have also set up their official offline watch party. Presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light on Sunday, February 11, the official 49ers Watch Party will be hosted at Thrive City. The gates open up at 2:00 P.M. for the fans – 1.5 hours before the kickoff time. The event is free of cost and the tickets are allotted on a first come first serve basis.

However, attendees with an Eventbrite mobile ticket will be given priority until capacity is reached or until kick-off. Once the fans enter, they will be treated with fan chants, scoring songs, and giveaway items. Apart from hygiene restrictions in public events, the organizers have just one request for their fans – “Arrive early, wear red, and get LOUD!”

While 49ers fans seem to have their watch party plans sorted; those who missed out on the Super Bowl tickets should not worry. Las Vegas on Sunday is going to be plush with watch parties and public screenings. Following are the 3 best watch parties in Vegas you need to add to your list.

Three Watch Parties in Las Vegas You Just Can’t Miss!

From the Strip to Downtown Las Vegas, every nook and corner of Vegas is going to be filled with NFL fever. With so many watch parties in option, here are three community screenings you simply can’t resist. The first Watch Party is a free, four-day extravaganza by Fermont Street Experience called the Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash [ECBB]. The four-day Super Bowl bash will be headlined by country star Chris Lane (Friday, Feb. 9) and rock legends The Offspring (Saturday, Feb. 10). The best part about the party is that it sticks to its theme of excessive celebrations as free prizes will be randomly awarded to fans who celebrate excessively.

While ECBB was more of a concert vibe, Biggest Big Game Bash 2024 promises to be a stadium experience. Situated at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre, the Biggest Big Game Bash 2024 has free entry with stadium-style seating and sounds. There are plenty of beverage and food options too. The only catch is reservation due to high demands.

The third most lucrative Watch Party in Las Vegas is hosted by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Unlike the first two, the vibe here is much more classier. It doesn’t possess the frenzy of a football game but it possesses the coziest options to watch a game. The CliQue Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan is a great place to have a drink on the rocks and cheer for your team. Otherwise, you can eat to your heart’s content at STK. If you don’t want to eat or drink, you can immerse yourself at the William Hill Race & Sports Book Library. This Super Bowl gathering truly has everything for every style. So which Watch Party are you planning to go to?