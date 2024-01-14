Rob Gronkowski Reveals One Team Is In Hot Pursuit To Land Bill Belichick

Before the Packers vs Cowboys Wild Card Round bout, Rob Gronkowski during the Fox Sports Pre-Game show made quite a revelation in the ongoing saga of Bill Belichick’s job hunt. He named one specific team that is in hot pursuit to sign the legendary head coach before the 2024 season.

While Belichick was parting ways with the Patriots, one thing was clear that he was not yet done with coaching. And since the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach hit the market, there was a clear indication that teams would not let the opportunity go in vain. Which is something that came to be true.

“He’s coming back with vengeance,” said Gronk. “And I’ve been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick.”

Atlanta Falcons Not the Only Team Linked To Bill Belichick

After firing Arthur Smith from the head coaching role earlier in January, the franchise has doubled down in its search to find a quick and stable replacement that could take the team to new heights.

The Falcons have a long list of candidates waiting to be interviewed for the role which also includes Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and a few more. However, it seems the legendary HC Bill Belichick is one of the unspoken candidates emerging from the list.

Interestingly, the Falcons isn’t the only team that is getting linked to Bill Belichick. With the Cowboys showing early signs of a playoff choke against the Packers, football fans were already imagining Jerry Jones calling up the former Patriots HC to replace Mike McCarthy.

Even Pat McAfee responded to it by tweeting, “Holy shit… Bill Belichick is gonna be the head coach of the Cowboys isn’t he?”

With Bill Belichick being the best defensive head coach in the NFL, his linkup with both, the Falcons and the Cowboys make perfect sense. However, it will be seen which team he ends up signing a contract with. Not to mention that he is set to receive 68,000 a day for this upcoming season from the Patriots for not coaching.