HomeSearch

Rob Gronkowski Reveals One Team Is In Hot Pursuit To Land Bill Belichick

Sauvik Banerjee
|Published

“I Don’t See That Happening”: Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Buy the Narrative Of Bill Belichick Coaching Outside New England

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walk along the sidelines before their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft recently shocked the NFL world after announcing their split after 24 long years of making the New England Patriots an untouched legacy. However, as Rob Gronkowski pointed out, it seems the most successful HC in the NFL is looking for redemption.

While Belichick was parting ways with the Patriots, one thing was clear that he was not yet done with coaching. And since the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach hit the market, there was a clear indication that teams would not let the opportunity go in vain. Which is something that came to be true.

Before the Packers vs Cowboys Wild Card Round bout, Rob Gronkowski during the Fox Sports Pre-Game show made quite a revelation in the ongoing saga of Bill Belichick’s job hunt. He named one specific team that is in hot pursuit to sign the legendary head coach before the 2024 season.

“He’s coming back with vengeance,” said Gronk. “And I’ve been hearing on the streets the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick.”

Atlanta Falcons Not the Only Team Linked To Bill Belichick

After firing Arthur Smith from the head coaching role earlier in January, the franchise has doubled down in its search to find a quick and stable replacement that could take the team to new heights.

The Falcons have a long list of candidates waiting to be interviewed for the role which also includes Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and a few more. However, it seems the legendary HC Bill Belichick is one of the unspoken candidates emerging from the list.

Interestingly, the Falcons isn’t the only team that is getting linked to Bill Belichick. With the Cowboys showing early signs of a playoff choke against the Packers, football fans were already imagining Jerry Jones calling up the former Patriots HC to replace Mike McCarthy.

Even Pat McAfee responded to it by tweeting, “Holy shit… Bill Belichick is gonna be the head coach of the Cowboys isn’t he?”

With Bill Belichick being the best defensive head coach in the NFL, his linkup with both, the Falcons and the Cowboys make perfect sense. However, it will be seen which team he ends up signing a contract with. Not to mention that he is set to receive 68,000 a day for this upcoming season from the Patriots for not coaching.

Share this article

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

Read more from Sauvik Banerjee