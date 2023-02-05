“Tom Brady, Thanks For Ruining My Career”: Mark Sanchez Blames GOAT QB For Repeatedly Destroying the Trajectory of His Career

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever bless the NFL. When he first arrived, no one really believed that he had the caliber to become one of the greatest of all time. An unsuspecting young man brought in as a backup ended up surprising everyone with his grit, determination and consistency.

In a career spanning 23 seasons, Brady won as many as 7 Super Bowl titles, this means that he won more championship than any single franchise in the history of the competition. While he had announced his retirement last year, Tom surprised everyone by un-retiring in a matter of weeks.

Post that, things went a bit awry for Tom as his marriage with Gisele ended, his financial investments yielded poor results, and his numbers as a QB also nosedived. However, Brady being Brady made a good comeback and guided his team to the playoffs before eventually announcing his retirement from the sport for the second time.

Mark Sanchez just can’t get away from Tom Brady

While it is true that fans will not get to see Brady ruling the roost on the field, he would still be involved in the game in a massive way. In one of a kind unprecedented broadcasting deal, Tom was offered a whopping $375 million by FOX a while ago.

The broadcasting deal was to kick in once he retired, this means that for the 2023 season, Tom would be set and ready to take up the role of an NFL analyst. While this is good news for the fans, Mark Sanchez is someone who finds himself on the other side of the spectrum.

Mark, who has been working as a broadcaster for FOX, recently explained why he thinks Tom might ruin his career. “I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said as per Awful Announcing. “I get drafted to the guy’s division. Now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.”

“Hopefully he doesn’t get too annoyed with the hazing we put them through as rookies here at FOX. Hopefully, it doesn’t get too annoying for him,” Sanchez added jokingly.

Now when Tom’s on-field career is well and truly over, fans can’t wait to see him on TV as an analyst. One thing is for sure, whenever Tom takes on the broadcasting role, the rating will most definitely shoot up.

