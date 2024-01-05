Richard Sherman Believes That This One Thing Would Confirm That No Coach Has a Safe Job In the NFL

Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As the regular 2023 NFL season gets closer to its conclusion, the coaching staff shall see big changes in the offseason. The hot seat heating up the coaches with many teams like the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders trying to achieve a change of scene. However, according to Richard Sherman, there is one particular scenario that can shake the foundation for NFL head coaches towards the end.

In a recent candid discussion on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayles and Keyshawn Johnson, Sherman pointed out that the 6-time Super Bowl win under Bill Belichick made him the top coach in the NFL. But with rumors of his uncertainty due to the grappling Patriots, there is a confirmation that no coach has a secured job in the league.

The New England Patriots carried their preseason 1-2 record to a bigger nightmare with a 4-12 display. While three out of four victories came in away games against the Steelers, Jets, and Broncos, the Buffalo Bills who lost in an away game avenged themselves in Week 17. Their display against the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers defined new lows with their inability to score at all. This raised Bill Belichick’s continuance in the team as the biggest question of the offseason in the NFL.

Keeping the same in mind, Sherman said,

“I mean a coach that wins six Super Bowls, if he gets fired from an organization, then there’s no coach in the history of this game here going forward, that’s safe.”

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football, with a defensive prowess that never fails. However, this season was challenging, so much so, that even Tom Brady wished for a change in Belichick’s methods.

With Brian Flores emerging as a possible replacement, it appears his days with the Patriots can be counted on his fingers. Many analysts including Skip Bayless also wish to see a change of scenery for both the coach and the team.

Could Bill Belichick be Traded?

Skip Bayless assessed the situation from a different angle, from Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman. Adding his insights to the discussion, Skip Bayless said, “I do think Bill has gotten exposed without Tom.”

It isn’t too difficult to decode that Bill Belichick enjoyed the most glorious times alongside Tom Brady in the Patriots. The duo bonded since Brady’s draft in 2000 along with Bill Belichick at the Patriots’ helm. The Patriots have only made one playoff appearance in 2021 since Brady’s exit. Also, they only gathered under 10 wins in the other two seasons. With a visit further south this season, Bayless added that a deal might be approaching Bill Belichick any day soon,

“I do think Robert Kraft might engineer a deal, oversee a dea. There would be a quote-unquote trade in which Bill would go to the Chargers or wherever.” https://youtu.be/nyo8nzdodsM?si=D8ldzSGl2CeinoDk&t=292

If Bayless’ speculations come true, Belichick landing the SoFi stadium might be good news for their talented roster. The Los Angeles Chargers have a great team, which still struggled to achieve the wins they desired. With Bill Belichick at the helm, a stunning next season would await the 4th team in the AFC West.