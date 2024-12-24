Rob Gronkowski, Who Is the Same Age as Travis Kelce, Gives His Honest Opinion on the Chiefs’ TE’s NFL Future

Rob Gronkowski retired as arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history after the 2021 campaign. Three years later, at 35, he’s now one of the more well-known NFL pundits working for Fox. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, who, like Gronk, was born in 1989, is still playing tight end at a high level for the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs. So, how long can Travis keep this up? Well, Gronk has an answer.

Advertisement

Speaking on football morning show Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Gronkowski spoke about the difference between him and Kelce as 35-year-olds. Gronkowski pointed out that while Kelce’s numbers are ostensibly “down” this year, he’s still putting up impressive numbers when compared with other, younger tight ends around the league.

“I believe he can go AT LEAST another 2 years. We’re talking his stats being down… How are your stats down if you have 80 plus catches at 35 years old??”

.@robgronkowski on Travis Kelce’s future in the NFL “I believe he can go AT LEAST another 2 years. We’re talking his stats being down… How are your stats down if you have 80 plus catches at 35 years old??”@heykayadams @tkelce @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FJLnGptHby — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 24, 2024

Travis Kelce has surely slowed in recent years, which is fair enough. He is halfway from 30 to 40. However, he hasn’t slowed as much as most other players would at his age, largely because he relies on football IQ, reliable hands, and strength, rather than speed and athleticism.

Kelce’s still among the league leaders at the TE position. He’s got 89 receptions, good for 3rd among tight ends, and 739 receiving yards, good for 5th. He only has two TDs this year, but it’s clear that he’s still one of the most potent producers in his position.

In his first six seasons with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce averaged 100 receptions, 1,238 yards, 67 first downs, and nine TDs. This year, he’s on pace for 838 yards, 49 first downs, and about 101 receptions. He may not be as efficient, but his QB is still relying on him about as much as ever.

While there are certainly parallels to be drawn between Gronkowski and his legendary QB, Tom Brady, and Kelce and his legendary QB, Mahomes, Gronk also acknowledged the differences. While Gronkowski came in as the young guy getting taught by the elder QB, which is a common occurrence, Kelce is the veteran in his partnership with Mahomes, which makes them unique.

“It’s a different situation actually, from Tom [Brady] and I. Because Tom was a QB that was 10 years older than me and I was the young buck. That’s usually the situation when it comes to a QB-WR duo. But this one’s different because Travis [Kelce] is so much older than Patrick Mahomes, about 6-7 years, and they have this chemistry that’s unbelievable. You really don’t see that with a QB that’s that much younger than a receiver or tight end.”

Kelce will continue to try and fight Father Time as the Chiefs go for the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history this season. They wrap up the 2024 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, and on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

They should be able to win one of those games to secure the No. 1 AFC seed and home-field advantage. That would boost their chances of reaching the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years.