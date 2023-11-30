HomeSearch

Rob McElhenney Tells Jason & Travis Kelce How Kylie Kelce’s Special Jacket Caused a Bidding War Between Him & Wife Kaitlin Olson

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 30, 2023

Rob McElhenney, Jason Kelce, and Travis Kelce
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Actor Rob McElhenney engaged in a bidding war to purchase the limited edition Eagles varsity jacket, signed by Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce. The 46-year-old actor recently came to the New Heights podcast and revealed how Kylie’s jacket ended up in a competition between him and his significant other.

During his appearance on the ‘New Heights‘ podcast, McElhenney revealed that he wanted to bid $62,000 for this jacket in the auction, which was held for a charitable cause supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. He thought 62 was a good number as it represented his favorite player in the Eagles team, referring to Philadelphia’s star center, Jason Kelce.

“My final bid was going to be representing my favorite player on the Eagles 62 I thought that was a good number nice,” McElhenney said. “And then I got a text from somebody that I know who said I’ve been the one bidding against you. It did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility. And it turned out that I live with this person.”

 

However, later, someone McElhenney knows revealed via text that she had been bidding against the actor this whole time. Surprisingly, it turned out to be his significant other, Kaitlin Olson. Right after McElhenney mentioned this, his wife joined the podcast. The Kelce brothers were taken aback when they found out that both couples had been bidding against each other, even bursting out into laughter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RMcElhenney/status/1724952277826613488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the auction was live, the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor posted a video of Jason and Travis talking about the bids for the jacket on their podcast with the caption “You better hit refresh”. Initially, McElhenney had the highest bid at $10,050, which Travis and Jason were very excited about. However, the actor later increased the bid to $20k, then a whopping $62k, hence the tweet.

Eagles Autism Foundation Aims to Unite People

The auction, which ended on Nov. 24, did not disclose the winning bidder, who offered $100k for the signed oversized varsity jacket, as per People. However, the organizers announced that they would direct all proceeds from the event to support the Eagles Autism Foundation’s innovative autism research. The Eagles varsity jacket, which was originally sold for $400 on Mitchell & Ness’s official website, began its bidding at $750.

The Eagles‘ primary goal is victory on the field, while off the field, they are dedicated to a larger objective, which is taking action for autism. Through their Eagles Autism Foundation, they aim to unite people to help them fight for this cause.

Their vision includes supporting autism through research, discussions, compassion, and togetherness. They have organized events such as the Eagles Autism Challenge, Eagles Radiothon, and Eagles Huddle Up as part of their efforts to bring in contributions to this great cause.

