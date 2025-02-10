Saquon Barkley Makes Former Giant Michael Strahan Wave the Eagles Flag Before the 2025 Super Bowl Clash

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former player Michael Strahan reacts at his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has even got a former Giants player rooting for him and the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. Barkley —who was cut loose by the Giants this off-season—has proved to be a game-changer for his new team. So it’s no surprise that he’s got many in the league rooting for him,

What is surprising is a former Giants player fully waving the Eagles flag for him though.

Michael Strahan played his entire 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. But before the Super Bowl, Barkley had Strahan waving a huge Eagles flag on top of a boat.

This is significant both because of the historic rivalry between the Giants and the Eagles, but also because of the Giants making perhaps the costliest mistake of all time by trading Barkley. That’s why both Barkley and Strahan warned Giants fans to “close their eyes,” as the former Giant said,

“I’ve known a lot of guys who have left the Giants for other places and I’ve never liked that but he is such a special man. We’re gonna ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ for Saquon Barkley.”

Barkley is now playing in the Super Bowl after registering a 2000-yard regular season with the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Giants recorded a franchise-worse 3-14 season. But what did Barkley feel like when he traded in the Giants’ blue colors for the Eagles’ green?

“It felt weird for sure. but now I gotta do what’s best for me and my family. The only con about playing for the eagles was that I was no longer a Giant and I might get some hate for playing for the Eagles.”

In Super Bowl 2025 against the Chiefs, Barkley reached 2,769 scrimmage yards for the season, including the playoffs. With that mark, he surpassed the legendary record set by Terrell Davis in 1998 with the Denver Broncos.

Barkley also holds the record for seven touchdown runs of at least 60 yards in a single season, including the postseason. Additionally, he set a record of three such runs during the playoffs, exceeding any other player’s career total. His performance may be remembered as the best single-season effort by a running back in NFL history.