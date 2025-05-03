Robert Griffin III Believes the Giants Will Have “The Most Feared D-Line” With Abdul Carter, but Fans Aren’t Convinced

The New York Giants made sure to give their defensive line more armor in the form of Abdul Carter during the 2025 NFL Draft. Robert Griffin III even thinks that Carter’s addition is quite possibly makes his house the best D-line in the NFL. But fans everywhere are saying they need to see it before they believe it.

There’s absolutely no question about Abdul Carter’s ability as an edge rusher. He should join a formidable Giants front, alongside Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Some even believe this line could become the most intimidating in the league by season’s end.

Robert Griffin III is one of those believers. He recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing why he believes the Giants now have the best defensive line in the NFL with Carter.

“The New York Giants will be one of the MOST FEARED D-Lines in the NFL,” RG3 wrote. “Adding the DYNAMIC Abdul Carter, who led the country in TFLs and versatile Darius Alexander to a D-Line with Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux is a nightmare of 1 on 1s on run or pass downs.”

RG3 might just be right. Dexter Lawrence led the team in sacks last season with 9, earning a Pro Bowl selection. Brian Burns recorded 8.5 sacks, while Kayvon Thibodeaux added 5.5.

Furthermore, along with Carter, the Giants selected Darius Alexander in the third round out of Toledo. A massive 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle, Alexander is sure to add even more disruption to the line. After drafting both Carter and Alexander, there’s a strong case to be made that New York now has the best defensive line in football.

But NFL and Giants fans alike are skeptical. They feel the team needs to show something on the field first before such a claim can be made.

“I say this with love as a Giants fan: Every one of them other than Dex has to show me first,” a Giants fan wrote. “This is true, but with that being said, they will only win 6 games!” another joked.

Other fans argued that without a good offense, it won’t matter how good Carter and the defense are.

“You can’t fear a defense that’s back on the field every 2 minutes because the QB room throws screen passes like they’re Hail Marys,” one wrote.

“Who cares? Their OL is still trash,” another user pointed out.

So, it sounds like the fans still need to be convinced before we jump to conclusions about the line. Which makes sense. The Giants have been a massive disappointment the past two seasons. Fans probably want to see Carter and the team prove it before they buy in.

But don’t get it twisted, the Giants should definitely have a formidable defense next season. With Carter, Lawrence, Burns, Alexander, and Kayvon, opposing offenses could be in for a long day in 2025. Let’s just hope the offense can give the defense a rest from time to time.