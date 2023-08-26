Tom Brady Fanboy Tyreek Hill Reveals How he Was Dazzled by the NFL GOAT’s Charisma; “It Was Like a Movie”

Tyreek Hill, the superstar wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins, a little while ago, let fans in on an intriguing story about NFL legend Tom Brady. Hill revealed that he admires Brady to the core. He talked about how badly he wanted to play against the 7x Super Bowl Champion. Even though he has joked about Brady a couple of times in the past, it turns out that Tyreek Hill, like countless others, is a fanboy of the NFL icon.

Advertisement

Dolphins WR, in a conversation on the ‘All the Smoke Podcast’, recalled a remarkable moment from his early days in the league. Tyreek Hill was talking about the time he was a rookie and had the extraordinary opportunity to witness Tom Brady stride onto the football field. According to him, the experience was so surreal that Hill imagined himself to be in the midst of a movie.

Tyreek Hill Wishes That He Shared The Field With Tom Brady

The NFL star, Tyreek Hill, is one of the fastest players in the NFL at the moment. He has never shied away from expressing his thoughts. On the ‘All the Smoke Podcast,’ when the topic of conversation shifted to Tom Brady, the Dolphins WR couldn’t help himself from ravishing about the impact that Brady left on him early on in Hill’s career. He said,

Advertisement

Apparently, Hill, like many others, wanted to share the field with Tom Brady. Hill was asked the question, “First couple years in the league, was there any team you just couldn’t wait to play?” Answering the question, Hill said,

“I really wanted to play against Tom Brady, because of how hyped his pregame is you know. And once I actually had a chance to see him, it was nuts bro. It was like a movie. Like rookie year, I see Tom Brady come out. He’s like running right and he runs to the end and the camera is like a lot of cameras follow him.”

“I wish I was on his team,” said Hill, imagining what if it had been true. Tyeek Hill certainly thinks himself fortunate enough to witness the charisma of Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Underwear and the Antonio Brown Drama

The Dolphins superstar is known for his candid and humorous takes. A few months back, Hill once again showed his lighthearted side when he trolled none other than GOAT Tom Brady. The incident happened in Feb 2023, when the recently retired quarterback shared a rather unconventional snapshot of himself in underwear. The picture saw a flurry of reactions on social media, and Hill’s response was certainly among the best. He said,

Advertisement

“Tom done retired and turned into AB 😂”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1622646235214798848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill’s take was comparing the 45-year-old legend to another athlete in the league – Antonio Brown. Hill’s tweet linked Brady’s post-retirement attire to that of the controversial wide receiver. It referred to Brown’s infamous shirtless exit from the field during his time at the Buccaneers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1477733384168292359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BillyshankM/status/1477753348212367370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jaysir12/status/1477739014841012224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All in all, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver always has Tom Brady around his mind. He talks about Brady, the first chance he gets, and to be honest, no one can blame him. The Tyreek Hill generation, when growing up, witnessed the peak of Tom Brady and definitely would have been influenced by the NFL legend in some way or the other.