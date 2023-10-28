HomeSearch

“This Won’t Protect You From Deebo”: C.J Gardner-Johnson Officially Changing His Name to Ceedy Duce Triggers Troll Fest on X

Yagya Bhargava
|Published October 28, 2023

Deebo Samuels, CJ Gardner Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world was taken aback after Detroit Lion’s safety CJ Gardner-Johnson made a surprising move by changing his name. He’s returned to the city after pectoral surgery and a change in his position as well.

The former Florida athlete made an official name-change announcement on X, receiving support from many fans, while some trolled him for the unexpected move. CJ-Gardner-Johnson returned to the Lions facility during his pec rehab, showing support for the defense and bonding with teammates. Notably, this isn’t his first attempt at a name transformation.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Name Change Announcement Sparks Frenzy

At the age of 25, CJ Gardner-Johnson initially modified his name in December 2017 while with the Florida Gators, as a gesture to honor his stepfather, Brian Johnson. However, three years later, he’s embracing a new name. Gardner-Johnson took to social media and revealed he is changing his name to ‘Ceedy Duce,’ mentioning that court documents are in progress.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CGJXXIII/status/1717976638820860132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans responses on X have been varied, with one fan reigniting a feud with Deebo Samuel, suggesting that the name change won’t affect their ongoing rivalry. The feud traces back to a skirmish between the Cleveland Browns and the San Fransisco 49ers, where CJ-Gardner trolled Samuel for his involvement in a pre-game fight.

This won’t protect you from Deebo,” said the fan, replying to CJ-Gardner-Johnson’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/avgfootballnjyr/status/1717995825412907127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some other fans reacted:

“Changing names like online gamertags,”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BengalsHead/status/1718004846102479236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Bro had a cool name and ruined it,” a fan expressed his disappointment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jetsflightline/status/1717987629403091030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ceedy smells like a Deuce?” another fan added a hint of humor.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/2018SBChamps/status/1717993771638362436?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That Duce jersey gonna go crazy,” one of the fans appreciated CJ’s move.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LoganCarneal_/status/1717990334695620684?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What Happened Between CJ Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel?

The feud that ignited between CJ-Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel traces its roots back to Gardner-Johnson’s comments about a pregame brawl involving the 49ers and Cleveland Browns. He hinted that Samuel shied away, sparking a heated exchange. CJ did not stop there, he went on to criticize Samuel’s route-running abilities. CJ-Gardner said,

Don’t be friendly when you see me. You better hope all that talk you’re doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round that may be — because I can guard you. You can’t run routes. You’re a running back. I ain’t gonna sit here and play with you, little boy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OurSf49ers/status/1714351232670974273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In response, Samuel dismissed the feud, suggesting it might stem from jealousy due to his success and wealth. It’s a drama-filled showdown in the NFL. Samuel told FanDuel TV, Up & Adams:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1714669769251598408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, it didn’t end there as the two engaged in some back-and-forth after the Week 6 matchup between the Browns and the 49ers. CJ Gardner once more went up in arms against the 49ers WR but was quickly shut down by Samuels, in a hilarious Twitter showdown.

Yagya Bhargava is a seasoned NFL writer with The SportsRush. With over a year of dedicated work in the US Sports division, he has penned over 1000 articles covering the dynamic realms of NBA, NFL, and MLB. Over the past two years, he been a part of the captivating worlds of NBA and NFL, demonstrating an unwavering passion for sports. Notably, he holds LeBron James and Tom Brady in the highest esteem for their contributions to their respective sports. Beyond his writing, Yagya boasts a national-level football background and nurtures a keen interest in both sports and culinary pursuits.

