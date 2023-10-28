“This Won’t Protect You From Deebo”: C.J Gardner-Johnson Officially Changing His Name to Ceedy Duce Triggers Troll Fest on X

The NFL world was taken aback after Detroit Lion’s safety CJ Gardner-Johnson made a surprising move by changing his name. He’s returned to the city after pectoral surgery and a change in his position as well.

The former Florida athlete made an official name-change announcement on X, receiving support from many fans, while some trolled him for the unexpected move. CJ-Gardner-Johnson returned to the Lions facility during his pec rehab, showing support for the defense and bonding with teammates. Notably, this isn’t his first attempt at a name transformation.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Name Change Announcement Sparks Frenzy

At the age of 25, CJ Gardner-Johnson initially modified his name in December 2017 while with the Florida Gators, as a gesture to honor his stepfather, Brian Johnson. However, three years later, he’s embracing a new name. Gardner-Johnson took to social media and revealed he is changing his name to ‘Ceedy Duce,’ mentioning that court documents are in progress.

Fans responses on X have been varied, with one fan reigniting a feud with Deebo Samuel, suggesting that the name change won’t affect their ongoing rivalry. The feud traces back to a skirmish between the Cleveland Browns and the San Fransisco 49ers, where CJ-Gardner trolled Samuel for his involvement in a pre-game fight.

“This won’t protect you from Deebo,” said the fan, replying to CJ-Gardner-Johnson’s tweet.

Some other fans reacted:

“Changing names like online gamertags,”

“Bro had a cool name and ruined it,” a fan expressed his disappointment.

“Ceedy smells like a Deuce?” another fan added a hint of humor.

“That Duce jersey gonna go crazy,” one of the fans appreciated CJ’s move.

What Happened Between CJ Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel?

The feud that ignited between CJ-Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel traces its roots back to Gardner-Johnson’s comments about a pregame brawl involving the 49ers and Cleveland Browns. He hinted that Samuel shied away, sparking a heated exchange. CJ did not stop there, he went on to criticize Samuel’s route-running abilities. CJ-Gardner said,

“Don’t be friendly when you see me. You better hope all that talk you’re doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round that may be — because I can guard you. You can’t run routes. You’re a running back. I ain’t gonna sit here and play with you, little boy.”

In response, Samuel dismissed the feud, suggesting it might stem from jealousy due to his success and wealth. It’s a drama-filled showdown in the NFL. Samuel told FanDuel TV, Up & Adams:

“What’s so crazy is I have no idea where it came from. It just sounds like he’s mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and nobody knows who he is. I ain’t gonna speak too much on it. That s— is over with. I was laughing the whole time.” “He just sound like he’s mad I got a little bag and a lot of money and no one knows who he is” 😳

However, it didn’t end there as the two engaged in some back-and-forth after the Week 6 matchup between the Browns and the 49ers. CJ Gardner once more went up in arms against the 49ers WR but was quickly shut down by Samuels, in a hilarious Twitter showdown.