Robert Griffin III Details How Brock Purdy Snub Makes Zero Sense

No matter how many games he wins and how often he proves he can perform when it matters the most in playoffs, Brock Purdy can’t seem to shake the tag of a “good system QB.” The NFL experts refuse to acknowledge the things he has accomplished in his short career and continue to snub him from being considered a top 10 QB. Robert Griffin, perplexed by this oversight, has leaped to his defense.

Advertisement

RG3 took to X to express his anguish over Purdy being snubbed in the new list of top 10 QBs prepared by ESPN with the help of league executives, coaches, and scouts. Griffin found the 49ers shot-caller not being on the list as absurd.

He highlighted that Purdy was 1st in QBR, passer rating, and yards per attempt. He was 2nd in completion percentage, 3rd in passing TDs, and 5th in passing yards. Since taking over the role of QB1 from Trey Lance and Jimmy G, Brock has recorded an impressive 24 wins and only seven losses. He also has 4 playoff victories.

The argument that he has a great supporting cast, and has lots of offensive weapons is weak. Griffin pointed out that most top quarterbacks have great talent around them to help them compete.

Brock Purdy not being on every Top 10 QB list is ABSURD. Purdy last year: -1st in QBR, Passer Rating, Yards per attempt

-2nd in Completion %

-3rd in Pass TDs

-5th in Pass Yards Purdy is 24-7 as a starter w/ 4 Playoff Wins MOST TOP QBS HAVE AMAZING SKILL TALENT AROUND THEM pic.twitter.com/kw7U0jM5Ku — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 17, 2024

Brock missed out on being in the top 10, though he did get an honorable mention. However, there are still concerns about his abilities and he still has a lot of limitations.

The 49ers faithful are not happy, and neither are the players, that their QB keeps getting snubbed. His teammates, who have defended him throughout the last season, continue to show their support. Recently, the team’s CB stepped up to back his quarterback as well.

Fellow Teammate Backs Brock Purdy

The 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir believes they can lift the Super Bowl with Purdy as their QB. It’s because he is calm and assured. Since taking over and going from QB3 to QB1, he has grown into the role and gained more confidence and trust from his teammates. Everyone believes in him.

He took to Shanhan’s complex playcalling like a duck to water and it was evident from his debut that he knew what he doing.

“Just his poise and his confidence, the swagger he played with…You could tell that he started to [win over] the locker room, and everyone started to believe. To just process Shanahan’s scheme and then go out there and just be that efficient, it was crazy.”

Despite enjoying the full support of his teammates and the trust of his manager, Purdy knows his limitations. He isn’t as physically imposing as Allen or equipped with a great arm like Burrow. He understands he must work harder to prove he belongs in the NFL as a QB1. Not being a first-round pick and carrying the title of Mr. Irrelevant means his talent will always be questioned and second-guessed.

The 49ers and Brock need to put the Super Bowl behind them and move forward. Their competitive window is closing, making it crucial to take advantage of their talented roster.