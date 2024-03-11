Dallas Cowboys Free Agency 2024 Update: America’s Team Looking to Trade Marquee Receiver and Add King Derrick Henry?

Dallas Cowboys are never too big in the outside free agency market. And as the legal negotiation window opens Monday at noon ET, Cowboys Nation is not expecting much from Jerry Jones & Co. Although there is a lot of buzz around them being sellers in the trade market. Rumor has it that America’s team is looking to trade Michael Gallup. According to Calvin Watkins, they have “given permission” to the wide receiver to seek a trade elsewhere.

Michael Gallup is in a conundrum. While the Cowboys have asked him to seek a trade, they very well know that teams are just going to wait it out and let them eat up the dead money on his $57.5 million contract. They save $4 million guaranteed if they trade him before March 18th. But they also take a $13.05 million dead cap hit which can be forgone into two years if he’s cut with a post June 1st designation.

Gallup played phenomenally well in the 2019 season. Going for his career-high 1107 yards, he followed it up with a little dip in total yards with 843 the next year but ever since then it has been a below-average tale. It is difficult for the Cowboys to justify the price tag as the latter part of the contract kicks in. But with three back-to-back 400-yard receiving seasons, it will not be easy for Dallas to just find a suitable home for Gallup. The situation will take even more pace in the upcoming week.

Derrick Henry Rumors Spread Like Wildfire With Realtor’s Post

A realtor recently shared a post on Instagram with Derrick Henry. Although the rumor itself turned out to be false that he was buying a house there, it was found that he already owns one in Dallas since 2022. So it is not far-fetched to think that he would take a hometown discount in addition to the tax benefits that come with being in Texas.

But most experts believe it won’t happen because of the price tag. And the prices for “King” Derrick Henry coming off another 1,167-yard season are not going to come down significantly to the point that the Cowboys can accommodate within their tight salary cap.

Three top stars, Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Ceedee Lamb stand at the cusp of new deals. And Dallas will have to comply with their high star power. It will be a tale of salary cap wizardry in the end, but all three players will have to get their dues. Even though the ultimate objective has not been achieved yet, individually these performers have balled out. Prescott was in the discussion for MVP all season, Micah Parsons uncalled-holding penalties were the stuff of legends and still, he was in the voting for DPOY.