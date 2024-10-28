mobile app bar

Randi Mahomes Flaunts $54 Worth Chiefs Game Day Outfit as Patrick Rocks With 2 TDs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes had all the support in the house for the Raiders clash! Making an appearance once again at the game was Mahomes’ mother, Randi, who could be seen donned in a casual outfit.

The mother of three wore a red sweatshirt with Chiefs written in “metallic gold puff” across the chest. She paired it up with some simple blue jeans. The picture flaunting her outfit was initially uploaded by Randi’s friend, Teresa Jane.

The story by Teresa had the Texas True Threads tagged in the upload, giving them due credit for their creation. Alongside that, Teresa had also tagged Randi and her brand, the QB Producer, which promotes all of her creations.

Randi had re-shared the story, adding the link for the fans to be able to easily access the $54 sweatshirt. In the next story uploaded by Randi, even her friend could be seen wearing the same sweatshirt.

This is not the first time the two have collaborated on promoting a project. While releasing their children’s book ‘Play Together’, both Randi and Teresa had been working alongside each other to make the book successful.

The two friends have been promoting their work ever since, celebrating its every triumph among little fans. Meanwhile, away from their own celebrations, this time on the field it was Patrick who drew out smiles from everyone.

The QB was successful in covering 262 yards along with 2 TDs, with one pass to Travis Kelce and another to Xavier Worthy. He also completed 27 of his 38 attempts, contributing majorly to his team’s winning performance against the Raiders.

