Patrick Mahomes Makes Micah Parsons Look ‘Foolish’ by Nailing Dallas Cowboys Trivia

When it comes to Dallas Cowboys trivia, it turns out that Patrick Mahomes has superior knowledge compared to Micah Parsons, despite Parsons being part of the same team.

During a True or False video for the clothing brand Boss, Mahomes surprised everyone by outwitting Parsons with the correct answer to a trivia question about America’s Team. The trivia question asked whether the Cowboys held the record for the most consecutive winning seasons, with the figure at 20.

They did, in fact, set that record from 1966 to 1985, which Mahomes quickly recognized as true. Parsons, meanwhile, who has been with the team for three years now, got it wrong and raised his lone false paddle.

Even Mahomes was surprised by this, quipping, “How did Micah miss it?” before bursting into laughter.

The pass rusher, however, seemed to recognize Mahomes’ superior ball knowledge, adding, “I’m believing whatever Pat says.”

To be fair, it might not just be Mahomes’ ball knowledge that helped him answer correctly. As a Texas native and lifelong Cowboys fan, the QB has followed the team since childhood. He’s also a big fan of the Dallas Mavericks, frequently spotted courtside cheering them on. So, it’s understandable why he knew more about the Cowboys than Parsons, who was born and raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

That being said, Mahomes and Parsons may be rivals on the field, but the latter has often shown admiration for the QB.

Parsons found Mahomes’ docu-series quite insightful

During an interview with PEOPLE, Parsons opened up about just how much he learned from Mahomes’ ‘Quarterback’ series on Netflix. “Life is just so important outside of football, and I just thought I learned so much from guys like Pat and Kirk (Cousins),” the linebacker said.

“You share your knowledge and tools on why you’re successful in the league, and I think storytelling is important, and to see them guys’ success and things they go through in the season, it really makes you open your eyes a lot,” Parsons continued.

For Parsons, this upcoming year is going to be a pivotal one. He’s widely considered to be a defensive talisman for Dallas and if they’re going to make a deep run, he’ll have to be integral to that effort. Alas, after so many years of postseason failure, it’s hard for supporters to get too excited.

As for Mahomes, he knows what the mission is. The Chiefs will make history if they win the Super Bowl next year, becoming the first franchise to claim three Vince Lombardis in a row. It could also finally put an end to the GOAT debate.