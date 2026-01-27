“Gutted” Wil Lutz Takes Full Responsibility for Missed Kicks vs Patriots After Initially Blaming the Snowy Conditions

Snow blanketing Empower Field at Mile High did more than create a picturesque backdrop for the AFC Championship Game; it turned the field itself into a challenge. With yard lines and markers partially obscured during CBS Sports’ broadcast, visibility became an issue for both teams, and perhaps none felt it more acutely than the Denver Broncos.

Late in the fourth quarter, with 4:42 remaining and Denver trailing 10–7, kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 45-yard field goal that would have tied the game. Instead, the attempt went awry when New England defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III managed to get a fingertip on the ball, redirecting it left and causing it to fall short. Another pivotal moment in a three-point loss that would ultimately end the Broncos’ season.

During his post-game press conference, Lutz had mentioned the same. He explained that he and the coaching staff had to “estimate” where the yard markers were due to them being covered in snow. To some, that sounded like an excuse. Wanting to make sure that he communicated anything but that, the veteran kicker took to social media to clarify his comments.

“I was absolutely gutted during my media session after the game,” he tweeted. “I take full responsibility for the missed kick at the end of the game. We were lined up correctly after looking at the tape. The conditions made it tough to see the lines, but that can never be an excuse. This is on me and no one else. The result of any kick always ends with me.”

Thankfully, the Broncos fan base seemed to have his back, as the vast majority of the comment section was filled with nothing but love and praise for the fan favorite. Although it’s certainly easier to forgive and forget when the player in question was able to hit 87.5% of his field goal tries while going perfect on extra point attempts throughout the entire regular season.

By virtue of the internet, however, not every comment was positive. This was the first time in which the Broncos had lost a home playoff game since 2014, so even though Lutz was stellar for most of the year, the fact that he collapsed right when things mattered most has been enough for some to call for his departure.

Given his shared history with Sean Payton, it’s unlikely that the Broncos will be parting ways with Lutz at any point this offseason. The 62-year-old play caller has remained committed to him ever since he first entered the league back in 2016.

And when you throw in the fact that both Payton and the general public are of the opinion that this game would have gone differently had Bo Nix been under center, it seems safe to say that he won’t be blaming this one on the kicker.