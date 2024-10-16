Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Tom Brady’s Raiders’ Ownership; Confirms Long-Standing Issues Have Been “Resolved”

Tom Brady is finally a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The retired quarterback already had his paws back in the NFL courtesy of his broadcasting gig, but now has further ingrained himself in the league’s fabric by committing toward a 5% ownership stake in Sin City’s franchise.

The duality of Brady’s new positions brought controversy. His broadcasting responsibilities, which are netting him a cool $375 million over the next decade from FOX, give him inside access to every franchise, something outside owners aren’t granted (for obvious reasons). It created league-wide concerns among non-Raiders owners.

However, after Brady’s bid was approved, those red flags have been quelled. Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the same in his Tuesday press appearance, saying Brady has had no problem following the rules laid out for him since stepping into the TV booth.

“Tom [has] been abiding by the issues that we raised through the committee voluntarily since he began broadcasting… that’s all been resolved.”

Brady’s next broadcasting assignment is a Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady is “excited” to step into an ownership role

It took a while for the league to officially welcome Brady into its ownership wings. Now that he has joined on, the GOAT was unable to hide his eagerness to turn the Raiders around. He posted a lengthy letter on Twitter/X, declaring his intention is to do one thing: win games.

Since getting blown out in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders have languished in the NFL’s basement. They have posted a winning percentage above .500 just twice in the last 22 years. They rank 31st in wins over that time frame, with only eight more than the Cleveland Browns (118).

Ironically, Brady’s playing career launching point is essentially when Las Vegas’ downfall began.

In the 2001 AFC Divisional playoffs, Brady’s New England Patriots hosted the Oakland Raiders. With under two minutes remaining in regulation and a 13-10 lead, Hall of Fame safety Charles Woodson came unblocked off the right edge and appeared to strip-sack Brady. Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert recovered the “fumble”, seemingly clinching victory for Oakland.

However, officials reviewed the play and determined Brady had been “tucking” the ball. They then deemed the result of the play to be an incomplete pass, allowing New England to retain possession.

“The Tuck Rule Game.” The ruling: an incomplete pass. The result: the start of a legendary run of postseason success. (2001 Divisional: Jan. 19, 2002) @Patriots pic.twitter.com/skVvwaLWTJ — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 9, 2019

The Patriots not only went on to tie the now infamous “Tuck Rule” game but also ended up winning in overtime to capture their first Super Bowl. Oakland recovered to play for the Lombardi Trophy the next season but has not won a postseason game in the past 20-plus years. With Brady now in the fold, they’ll be hoping to change that sooner than later.