Roman Reigns Gives a Nod to Deion Sanders During His Return to WWE Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns recently made his return to Monday Night Raw and threw in an unexpected nod to Deion Sanders. Naturally, Coach Prime caught wind of it, and he couldn’t help but show some love back on social media.

Advertisement

So, what was the nod? In his return to the main stage, The Tribal Chief, as they call him, was spotted wearing Deion’s Diamond Turf shoes. The image prompted Sanders to post on his IG Story, commending Roman for his choice of footwear. You don’t usually see a wrestler show out with that type of swag while performing, but it seems Reigns decided to go all out for his grand return.

The shoes resemble the Nike Men’s Air Diamond Turf style with the 49ers colorway. They feature a white base with black around the edges and a golden interior near the middle. On Amazon, they retail for around $230.

Deion posted two photos of Roman wearing his shoes, along with a simple caption: “Nice.”

Deion took notice of Reigns shoe choice on Monday Night Raw pic.twitter.com/63JQ4nNyuy — Semper (@Semper152892) July 15, 2025

In case you didn’t know, Deion’s line of shoes is a very popular choice in the sports world. They’re well-regarded for their features and sleek design. They have a mid-cut design with a strap that helps keep the foot stable when in motion. Additionally, the shoes feature comfort cushioning to help with impact. They’re also known to be very durable, which is perfect for a rigorous sport like football.

However, Reigns is the first wrestler we’ve seen rocking the kicks on the mat. Deion’s players are usually the ones seen wearing his shoes, often using them in games he’s coaching. It must be cool to coach players who are wearing your signature style.

All in all, now that Reigns has broken the seal on people outside of football wearing the shoe, maybe others will follow. They were originally designed in the 1990s as multi-sport cleats, since Deion was playing football and baseball at the same time. So, one has to believe the footwear would be perfect for an MLB player.

Yet, some say the shoe design is outdated and no longer suitable for baseball. But let’s not forget: there are 162 games in an MLB season. You’re telling us someone can’t wear the shoes once as a shout-out to Deion? Please.