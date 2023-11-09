Justin Jefferson Injury Update: Coach Kevin O’Connell Isn’t Very Confident About the WR’s Return Against Saints

Minnesota Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson has been away from action as he recovers from an ongoing Hamstring injury. He has completed four weeks of his estimated 6 weeks of recovery and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. Jefferson returned to practice on Wednesday but for a limited time. While he has recovered well, fans might have to wait a little more to see him back on the field in the Vikings jersey.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell disclosed that Justin Jefferson will meet with his team of doctors as he has completed four weeks of recovery and could only tell about his playing status in the coming days. According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Vikings head coach has revealed that Jefferson might miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The star WR is recovering well and is eager to get back on the field, but it looks like we might see him back in action, either in Week 11 or Week 12.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1722342977182347277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The 24-year-old WR sustained an injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Jefferson slipped on the turf while running a route against Chief’s cornerback Trent McDuffie in the fourth quarter. He limped off and later got ruled out of the game. His MRI reports indicated a hamstring issue, leading to his placement on injured reserve. The Vikings felt Jefferson’s absence keenly as they suffered a 20-27 loss to the Chiefs.

When Justin Jefferson Saved the Vikings After Chest Injury

While his Sunday return is unlikely, several fans reckon that if anyone can return to the field quickly after injury, it is Justin. The Vikings currently hold the second spot in the NFC North with a winning record of 5-4 this season. In the last four games, the Vikings have secured victories without Jefferson. However, they’ll require their top talents in the upcoming game against the Saints.

In the last season, Justin Jefferson suffered a chest injury in the Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. With only six minutes left in the second quarter, Jefferson crashed on the turf, lying on his stomach for a few minutes. He was quickly taken to the medical tent, where it was confirmed that he had suffered a chest injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1604193040117161988?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Vikings were trailing behind 23 points and they did not score a touchdown when the WR left the field. Right after Jefferson’s injury, his backup Jalen Raegor ran a poor route and Colts safety Julian Blackmon intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown. However, Jefferson returned a few plays later, helping the Vikings make a comeback and winning the game by three points in overtime. He caught 12 receptions for 123 yards and scored a touchdown in that game.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Vikings are struggling with injuries as QB Kirk Cousins and QB Nick Mullens are on IR with an Achilles and back injury, respectively. Backup QB Jaren Hall is questionable for the upcoming game as he is ongoing a concussion protocol and missed the practice on Wednesday. DL Dean Lowry (Groin) and WR K.J Osborn (Concussion) were also absent from the team’s practice sessions yesterday.