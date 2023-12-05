“This is a F**king LeBron (James) Stat”: Jason & Travis Kelce Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around ‘Lions vs Waxing Gibbous’ Phase Stat

It’s usual for fans and followers to find fun in unexpected events in the world of the NFL. One such amusing instance unfolded recently on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis.

The Kelce brothers, in a recent podcast episode, stumbled upon a statistic that left them, and undoubtedly many others, in sheer amazement. It turns out that the Detroit Lions have a staggering 0-13 record when playing during the Waxing Gibbous phase of the moon on Thanksgiving.

Travis said, “A tweet went viral before the Lions/Packer game on Thanksgiving. It was revealed that since the AFL and NFL merger, the Lions are 0-12 on Thanksgiving when the moon is in a waxing gibbous phase. I don’t even know what I just said.” This exchange highlights how sports fans often connect seemingly unrelated realms to their favorite teams and games.

The Kelce brothers’ bemusement at the stat’s absurdity was evident when Travis referred to it as a “Fu*k*n* LeBron stat” is what it is,” alluding to the often complex and detailed statistics associated with NBA superstar LeBron James. Jason asked Travis if someone actually paid attention to it every day.

The brothers joke about the absurdity and ridiculousness of the stat, with Jason even making a joke about Jared Goff being the “first Saggitarius QB in the NFL to ever win a game.” However, it was just part of his strategy to “point out how ridiculous this moon thing is.”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s Tips for Having a Good Time in KC

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is also his brother’s team. Both the brothers have won a lot of titles in football. Along with on-field achievements, they have earned a wonderful career off the field.

A potential rivalry was turned into a family reunion by them. A fun-loving atmosphere was created by Kelce Brothers, which is expected by fans as much as the game. Travis talked about a fan who is taking his 14-year-old son, a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan, to a family reunion game. He highlights that if you’re in Kansas City for just 48 hours, you must explore the city’s unique features. Known as the “City of Fountains,” it boasts more fountains than Rome.

Travis and Jason also recommend indulging in Kansas City’s famous barbeque. According to them, you should try some wherever you see a BBQ sign. Besides, the city’s vibrant music scene, especially jazz, in the Crossroads area is not to be missed. Jason playfully remarks on missing out on these jazz spots despite his love for the genre.

The NFL and its hideous nature are often highlighted on the New Heights podcast, which also creates excitement amongst fans. The New Heights podcast is famous for its open conversation, not only about sports but also about the personal topics of the players.