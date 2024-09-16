“Romo Gives You Far More X&O Insight”: Skip Bayless Gets Critical of Tom Brady’s Week 2 Coverage

After having a below-par commentary debut in Week 1, Tom Brady came back stronger for the bout between the Cowboys and the Saints, sounding more natural and confident in the booth. However, while the GOAT’s comeback pleased the majority of fans, veteran broadcaster Skip Bayless was left wanting more.

One of the biggest expectations for Tom’s role as a broadcaster was that he would be able to provide insights and observations from a game that most of us miss. After all, he did it decently well for two decades as a quarterback to win seven Super Bowls. But surprisingly, the GOAT’s commentary has been bland and occasionally lacking so far.

While netizens haven’t gone on the offensive, understanding that it’s only Brady’s second week, Bayless seemed quite upset. In a tweet, the veteran broadcaster expressed that after watching a full game commentary by the former QB, he felt it lacked insights.

However, when compared to a full game commented on by former quarterback Tony Romo, everything seems reversed:

“I listened to Tom Brady for a whole game today, then Tony Romo for a whole game. Romo gives you far more X&O insight and enlightenment. Some ex QBs can see it and say it. Some can’t.”

Thus, for Bayless, Brady excelled on the gridiron, but when it comes to conveying those games from the booth, he’s still a rookie. “Maybe Brady played more with indescribable feel and instinct. But … he’s just a booth rookie,” the tweet continued.

Fans, however, vehemently disagreed with Skip. For starters, they couldn’t believe that Bayless was comparing Brady with 2 games’ worth of experience to a veteran in Romo with years of broadcasting under his belt.

You can’t be serious. It’s his second game, it’s damn near Romo’s 2nd decade — LAKERS OVER EVERYTHING (LOE) (@thee1LOE) September 16, 2024

Click bait. It’s his second game in the booth — Jake Koenig✞ (@J_Koenig21) September 16, 2024

Yeah it’s his 2nd game… relax bro. — Nick Moore (@nickmoore2012) September 16, 2024

Others, meanwhile, wondered if Skip was channeling his frustration from his beloved Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Saints.

Did that distract you when the cowboys were losing by 50 — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) September 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Skip was very agitated about his “beloved Cowboys” falling short this Sunday. The frustration from the one-sided loss was so palpable that he went on to call the Dallas roster “rotten to the core.”

That said, there is a possibility that this anger may have spilled onto Brady, as the consensus among fans was that Brady improved in Week 2.

“Much improved in week 2”: Netizens laud Brady for coming back stronger

A key skill that every broadcaster has is their ability to masterfully fill in the gaps of silence. They always keep the conversation flowing and never let awkward silences affect your viewing experience. Unfortunately for Brady, his inexperience exposed these shortcomings in Week 1.

And to top it off, the GOAT was arguably hard to hear at times, with his tempo and tone often sticking out like a sore thumb. Luckily for fans, the former QB was gracious enough to accept feedback from all corners of the internet. He thus produced a much more refined performance in Week 2 which was thus appreciated by many.

Tom Brady first week in the booth was rough…much improved in week two — Slim aka Slick (@yng_blk_n_gftd) September 16, 2024

Tom Brady is far improved in the broadcasting booth from last week. He doesn’t sound annoying and his filling his spaces into the next play much better. — Still Jersey Boy Supreme (@Deshair) September 15, 2024

Even Dallas Cowboys fans let Brady know he was good despite the frustration over their team’s hapless performance.

Well at Least Tom Brady has improved in the booth

So that’s a plus — PapaBear (@28Papa_Bear) September 15, 2024

It’s understandable why Brady gets the short stick from some corners of the internet for his broadcasting. He is unfortunately the victim of his own greatness, so it’s natural for fans to expect the same flawlessness in this new chapter of his life.

But if one were to draw parallels, Tom did take his sweet time as a backup before coming into his own in New England. So the solution is simple — give Brady time.