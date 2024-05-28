Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Claims He Won’t Be the Biggest Football Talent From His Family

The Harrison family legacy continues to burn brightly, but a new flame is rising — one that could potentially outshine even Marvin Harrison Jr.’s impressive NFL draft standing. According to the man himself, his younger brother, Jett Harrison, is already displaying exceptional talent on the football field.

Advertisement

A junior at the prestigious St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Jett is following in the footsteps of his Hall of Famer father and recently drafted sibling by lining up at wide receiver. However, if Marvin Jr.’s words were to be believed, this latest Harrison prodigy could eclipse them both. Marvin Jr. raved in a video posted by Lantern Sports back in November 2023:

“He’s great. He’s definitely more talented than I ever was at that age. He started early with the routes and everything from my dad. I’m super excited to see how he comes along, and it’s gonna be very scary to see how he progresses.”

Marv talking about his little brother, 14-year-old Jett Harrison: “He’s great. He’s definitely more talented than I ever was at that age… he sees me here [at Ohio State] and naturally he wants to follow in my footsteps.” pic.twitter.com/5pkfYAEcUX — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 2, 2023

The praise from an NFL fourth-overall pick should not be taken lightly. Marvin Jr. himself honed his skills at the same Philadelphia powerhouse before exploding onto the scene at Ohio State and eventually securing his spot with the Cardinals.

As the older brother embarks on his pro journey in Arizona, all eyes will inevitably shift to Jett’s development. If his middle school routes really were that polished, perhaps the Buckeyes could convince him to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother.

For now, it’s just lofty praise from a proud older brother. But if Jett’s talents measure up to the hype, the Harrison family’s NFL pedigree is only getting started.

Who Is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Younger Brother, Jett Harrison?

Hailing from a football dynasty, Jett Harrison is rapidly becoming a top college prospect. The standout wide receiver at Philadelphia’s prestigious St. Joseph’s Preparatory School has scouts and college programs buzzing as one of the premier prospects in the class of 2026.

Born on June 4, 2004, the junior phenom has already drawn the covetous eyes of prestigious programs like Michigan State, Penn State, and Rutgers in the race for his commitment.

Yet for all his prodigious talent, perhaps his strongest asset, such as an electrifying blend of agility, speed, and game-changing playmaking ability, lies in his bloodlines. The son of Marvin Harrison Sr., a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Indianapolis Colts legend, Jett has been groomed from birth to thrive on the biggest stages.

While his father’s substantial shadow looms large, Jett is carving his own path with steely determination and flair. He even finds an unwavering bedrock of support in his mother Dawne—the same guidance she provided for her husband and elder son and now extends to her Jett’s blossoming careers.

As the 2026 recruiting cycle inches closer, all eyes will be fixated on Jett Harrison. His stratospheric potential has already marked him as a prime collegiate target, with visions of NFL stardom right there on the horizon.