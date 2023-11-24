Video Captures Travis Kelce Spending a Sad Thanksgiving Day Without Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs star TE spent his Thanksgiving alone this year in the new mansion he bought earlier this year. He was without his rumored lady love Taylor Swift as she was busy on the International leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce however did not have a game around Thanksgiving but will be traveling to Nevada to play his next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Travis Kelce, in his recent podcast episode, revealed to his brother that he will be alone and feasting on KFC this Turkey Day. This immediately went viral, as KFC itself went ahead and invited him with open hearts with a cheeky tweet referencing his postar girlfriend: “Travis Kelce you belong with us”.

That’s not all as invitations came in bundle for the 2-times Super Bowl champ with fans also inviting him to their home while #KFCwithKelce also trended on X on Thanksgiving day.

Travis Kelce opted for a lonesome feast day however, as he was spotted singing while driving solo in his Rolls Royce around the city. TMZ Sports shared the video, revealing that he was driving near his new property in Kansas City. We wonder whether he was humming along to the tunes of his new girlfriend that he must surely be missing on the holiday, or his own hit Christmas single.

Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving Away from Taylor Swift

Recently, on his New Heights Podcast, the Chiefs TE revealed to his brother, Jason Kelce, that he would be feasting on KFC as he won’t have anybody home. Travis’ big brother on hearing his holiday plans invited him to his home stating he could make a quick trip to Pennsylvania as they would be having plenty of food there. The Eagles Center stated, “If you want to make a quick trip, you’re welcome to the house. We have plenty of food.”

It seems, however, that the younger Kelce opted to not take up the invite, and went ahead with his solo Thanksgiving plans. He surely missed Swift, who’s on her Latin American tour and recently performed in Brazil. Tay Tay has three concerts lined up during the Thanksgiving weekend at Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Kelce couldn’t visit Taylor on tour as he has a game on Sunday. The duo were apart on Thanksgiving but are looking forward to spending the holiday season together. Following her concert in Brazil, she plans to take a two-month break before kicking off the Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, in February.