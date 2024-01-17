Brock Purdy’s First Ever In-Person Press Conference: Here’s What the 49ers QB Had Said About Comparisons With Nick Mullens

After getting drafted in the seventh round as the 262nd overall pick in 2022, the 49ers QB made more than a few headlines in the ‘draft doubt’ section. It’s not quite the Tom Brady story, yet Purdy’s journey is remarkable, as he currently sits as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. While pundits and fans threw their daggers of doubt at the rookie QB, his head coach Kyle Shanahan had Purdy’s back and even compared him to the rising star, Nick Mullens.

Following Purdy’s selection, the 49ers HC expressed that his new QB had similar ‘traits’ to Nick Mullen. Mullens, who was drafted in 2017, stole the hearts of the Faithful after clinching a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders. As fate would have it, Purdy also went on to make history in his starting debut with a 36-7 victory against the Buccaneers. So, it’s safe to say; Shanahan saw it in Mr. Irrelevant before anybody else.

In Purdy’s first post-game presser, the rookie QB maintained his exposure very well. He expressed his gratitude to be a part of the team with great history and even added that he looked forward to learning from the QB room, which consisted of players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Try Lance, and Mullens.

Then, a reporter asked about Purdy’s coach comparing him to Nick Mullens, and inquired if he knew anything about the latter. Purdy responded that he has seen Mullens play and labeled him a ‘reliable’ backup for the team. He further added that Mullens did exactly what he was hired for, and it was nothing short of impressive. However, Purdy didn’t know much about Mullens personally but hinted at the possibility of getting to know him.

As of now, Mullens is playing for the Vikings. He had quite an explosive start with the Niners, but his current form is subpar, as he threw more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (7) this season. In contrast, Purdy is killing it this season and even led his unit to the playoffs after clinching the top NFC seed.

Brock Purdy Might Win the MVP This Year

As per recently updated odds, the 49ers QB is among the top picks for the MVP award. He is at +3000, which is the fourth best in the league, according to Fox Sports. Lamar Jackson, who led the Ravens to clinch the top AFC seed, is currently at the top of the list. Smiley Face made both the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro this season.

Purdy also got the Pro Bowl selection this year but missed out on the First-Team All-Pro. However, he did top the pass rating leaderboard. Mr. Irrelevant is averaging 9.6 yards per attempt this season. He has also tallied a total of 33 tackles this season. Moreover, he led the team to red-zone scoring with 67 trips.

After their first-round bye, both the Niners and Ravens are set to face the Packers and the Texans, respectively. These games in the divisional round will make or break the MVP odds, as Josh Allen is still in the race with the Bills. His rushing TD last week sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world, and the MVP odds have spiked significantly.

If the Niners beat the visiting Packers in the Divisional round, Brock Purdy’s case for the MVP will strengthen. At the same time, if Jackson and his Ravens lose their matchup against CJ Stroud’s side, it could also help Purdy. For now, only time can tell.