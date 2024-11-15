Cam Newton Picks Eagles vs. Commanders Winner; Favors The Bills Over The Chiefs

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. Credit: © Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

The odds are in favor of the Washington Commanders in their Week 11 matchup against the Eagles. However, Cam Newton isn’t buying into that. The former Panthers QB picked the Eagles to defeat the Commanders on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field during his 4th&1 podcast.

Although Newton did not specify his reasoning, the Eagles have two key advantages heading into Week 11: 1) They are playing at home, and 2) They are on a five-game winning streak, currently holding the top spot in their division.

This matchup is also crucial for determining the NFC East divisional winner, adding extra importance to the game. Notably, the Eagles come into the week 11 matchup with strong momentum after defeating the Cowboys 34-6 on Sunday. However, the Commanders are coming off a narrow 27-28 loss to the Steelers, which ended their three-game winning streak.

As for Newton’s predictions, after backing the Broncos to beat the Chiefs, he selected the Buffalo Bills to prevail over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 11. The game will take place at Bills Stadium, and the Chiefs have remained undefeated since their 14-20 loss to the Raiders last Christmas.

With the Bills arguably being the second-best team in the AFC based on their winning record, many fans and analysts believe the Chiefs’ unbeaten streak is bound to end at some point. But can the Bills snap the Chiefs’ 17-0 streak? Newton thinks so.

In other predictions, Newton picked the Jaguars (2-8) to upset the Detroit Lions (8-1), which came as a surprise given their contrasting forms. He also predicted the New England Patriots to beat the Rams and the Ravens to defeat the Steelers in the week 11 encounters.

Notably, Newton favored the team with the home advantage in most cases, except for the Ravens. With a divisional title on the line, the Commanders vs. Eagles matchup promises to be exciting.