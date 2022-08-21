Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson ditched Drake’s party after $20 million singer’s ex-lover and father of her son, Future, showed up

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson have been through a lot in their relationship and that led to them leaving Drake’s Super Bowl party early when Future showed up.

Wilson is a Seahawks superhero. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise, and he kept them competitive for several seasons when they had no business being that competitive.

He can do it all. He can throw the deep ball, he can limit his turnovers, and he’s an excellent runner when he needs to be. However, things came to a head this offseason, and in the end, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a pick away for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris along with five picks.

He’s ready to take a Broncos roster that’s been competitive for the last few years everywhere except the quarterback position. Now that they have someone of Wilson’s pedigree at the helm, they could make a real run in the playoffs.

Ciara Wilson, R&B singer/philanthropist, has a net worth of $20 million, and she’s been supportive of the star quarterback throughout his career. Russell Wilson himself has a net worth of $165 million, giving the power couple a combined $185 million fortune.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson had to leave Drake’s party because of Future

After the Rams won the Super Bowl this year, rapper and hip hop icon Drake decided to host a Super Bowl party to celebrate the end of the year and LA’s victory. Celebrities like CiCi, Russell, Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor made appearances at the party as well.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson made appearances at the party, but their stay was short lived. Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson share two kids Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.

However, Ciara dated Future, famous rapper, earlier, and shared a child with him in 2014. The breakup between her and Future got ugly and she even feared that Future may harm Russell Wilson at one point.

That’s why when Future came to Drake’s party, Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson avoided any problems for themselves and exited the party earlier.

Ciara & Russell Wilson leaving Drake’s Super Bowl party after he brings out Future pic.twitter.com/DJVFcl6wpR — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) February 14, 2022

