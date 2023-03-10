Russell Wilson, Ciara Wilson Worship & Dance With 300+ Incarcerated Men in Maximum Security Prison

Without a doubt, Russell Wilson has been one of the most talked about quarterbacks in the last few months. When he was acquired by the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season in a blockbuster deal, many were calling it a move that would drastically change the dynamics of the competition.

Although the dynamics changed, instead of reaping benefits upon making such a massive investment, the Broncos were gifted unending disappointment and relentless trolling. This happened because Russell Wilson consistently failed to deliver match winning performances last season.

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson are inspiring inmates to follow the path of God

While Russell Wilson’s on-field numbers were below-par which might have hampered his confidence to some extent, it surely hasn’t stopped him from giving back to the community. Recently, the 9x Pro Bowler, along with his rockstar wife Ciara, worshipped the almighty along with 300+ maximum security inmates inside a jail.

The atmosphere was absolutely incredible inside the prison as we saw Russell and Ciara dancing, singing and imparting the learnings of the almighty to the people who made a few bad decisions in their lives but are now on the path of repentance.

After Ciara sang WAYMAKER, many inmates who are serving life sentences, started sobbing uncontrollably, as if in that moment, no walls could contain the overwhelming sense of freedom they felt upon uniting with Jesus. Even Ciara ended up shedding a few tears after speaking about forgiveness and repentance.

Russell Wilson continues to give back to the community

2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Russell Wilson has been actively involved in philanthropic work for years now. When he was with the Seahawks, Wilson constantly visited the Seattle’s Children Hospital. Moreover, about a decade ago, he had also started football camps in several cities.

All the proceeds from the camp went to Charles Ray III Diabetes Association. In addition to this, back in 2016, Wilson’s foundation had raised over $1 million for the Seattle Children’s hospital’s “Strong Against Cancer” initiative. Moreover, in 2020, when the Covid 19 pandemic was wreaking havoc across the world, Russell and Ciara had donated 1 million meals to the less fortunate.

As far as humanitarian work is concerned, Russell is second to none. However, the man would have to step up his on field performances in the coming season, otherwise, the trolls would be impossible to stop.

