Russell Wilson’s Father: Broncos QB, His Brother & Uncle Once Narrated the Heroics & Contribution of Harrison Wilson III in the NFL Star’s Life

Russell Wilson has learned the respectful approach toward the game from his father, Harrison Wilson III. He attributes his father’s teaching on the field as he can be seen avoiding fights or even calmly returning the ball to the referee; he acts as a gentleman on the turf. Harrison Wilson III was a lightning Dartmouth College wide receiver who earned an Ivy League degree and became a lawyer. On top of it, he raised three children, all with his trademark smile.

Russell considers his father the greatest person he has ever known. In a video posted by NFL Films on their YouTube channel, Russell, his brother, Harrison Wilson IV, and his uncle, Benjamin Wilson detailed how Russell’s father helped everyone around him to be a better person. Uncle Benjamin described how just a conversation with his brother had a positive effect on him.

Once while facing difficulties at his first law firm, he received an encouraging letter of support from Harrison Wilson III. The message highlighted Benjamin’s leadership abilities and urged him to keep going.

Similarly, Russell’s father taught him to not fixate on life’s difficulties but rather concentrate on the work needed to create joyful experiences.

“My dad taught me so many different life lessons, I need to write a book about it. One of the things that really stuck with me, always persevering, always having a great purpose, and always having a great perspective. You know, those three P’s have really been involved in my life. I’ve really come through a lot of tough situations and just continue to believe.” Russell Wilson said.

Russell Wilson’s father had the same athletic abilities and polite behavior which makes his family find ultimate joy in witnessing his success. Even small actions, like Russell coughing, reminded Benjamin of his brother, Harrison.

Harrison Wilson III Transmitted His Passion and Love For Football To Son Russell Wilson

Harrison Wilson III passed away at 55 on June 9, 2010, after a prolonged fight with diabetes. Russell made his debut in the NFL after his death. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, paying tribute to his father on the 10th anniversary of his death.

His father struggled with deteriorating health caused by his diabetes, day by day. In the NFL Films video, Russell’s brother, Harrison Wilson IV, remembered their father’s presence at his wedding. He detailed how despite physical limitations, he remained mentally engaged. As for him, family was the topmost priority.

Russell Wilson faced a lot of doubts regarding his height, arm strength, and ability to pass through the pocket, early in his football career. However, his father taught him that outside judgments shouldn’t shape his identity. Benjamin Wilson stressed the idea that we are often limited by others’ expectations.

Russell’s perseverance and belief which are instilled by his father, enabled him to push past skepticism and ask, “Why not me?” Russell led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, three years after his father’s death. Like a teacher’s impact, a father’s influence mods a child’s diligence in learning. Russell Wilson did just that.

He demonstrated his best qualities both on and off the field, bringing happiness to his father and making a meaningful difference in the world. Hopefully, his father watches over him with pride at each stage of his life.