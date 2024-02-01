Who’s Playing at Halftime Super Bowl 2024? Is Taylor Swift Performing at Super Bowl LVIII?

The Super Bowl halftime show has lately evolved to be a global phenomenon as a grand stage for the best fusion of sports and pop culture. It has been drawing an average of over 100 million viewers each year when renowned artists take center stage. So much so that the performance often surpasses the championship game in terms of viewership. It has truly become an unforgettable experience for NFL fans worldwide.

Advertisement

The Super Bowl 2024 will not just be about the game; it is set to be an entire extravaganza filled with excitement, entertainment, and mesmerizing performances. One can imagine being in between thousands of fans, screaming, all united in their love for the game.

Who’s Playing at Halftime Super Bowl 2024?

Usher, the R&B legend, is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. This would mark the first time fans see the “My Boo” singer as the main performer at the event. He previously made a guest appearance during the Black-Eyed Peas performance at Super Bowl XLV.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1752986392442089912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alongside Usher, Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire will also star in the show. She is in the lineup to perform the National Anthem, and fans will be eagerly waiting to hear her voice during the pre-game festivities. Joining Reba would be none other than Post Malone and Andra Day.

Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” as part of the three-song lineup that has become a tradition since 2021. Whereas Andra Day will join them to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often called the Black National Anthem.

The song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” has been a staple part of the pre-game telecast after Alicia Keys sang it three years ago. The Super Bowl LVIII is also shaking things up with the addition of a new in-game DJ and it is going to be none other than the Grammy Award winner, Tiesto. He has been given the responsibility to bring up the energy during pre-game warmups and breaks throughout the game.

Unfortunately, there is definitely one disappointment that the fans would have to face. Taylor Swift will not be a part of the on-stage excitement even after it was highly anticipated after her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reached the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Do Super Bowl Halftime Performers Get Paid?

The reality behind superstars performing on one of the biggest stages in the NFL and not being paid is hard to digest for many fans. Although the NFL is not paying these stars in cheques it doesn’t mean they are not raking in the moolah. The NFL covers their traveling and production costs; however, the stars are ultimately paid by the global exposure they get by featuring in any Super Bowl halftime show.

It is more or less like taking an unpaid internship; exposure is what pays the bills. The potential for massive album sales and increased fame is simply unparalleled. One can think of it like a company shelling out millions for a 30-second ad that features during the Super Bowl. Why? It’s because they earn much more after the screening of the advertisement.

For example, Rihanna’s performance last year was viewed by a record-breaking audience of 118.7 million. One of the most-watched events in TV history. The performances mostly involve a strategic move to leverage the platform for album promotion, generate buzz for any upcoming tour, secure coveted brand partnerships, and, of course, bask in the prestige of gracing the Super Bowl stage.