Stefon Diggs Case: Detailed Police Report & Chats Reveal Gruesome Details of the Incident

The 2025 season figured to serve as a bounce-back year for Stefon Diggs, and in a lot of ways it was. After recording just 496 yards with the Houston Texans and tearing his ACL, Diggs found himself entering the year with a hopeful New England Patriots team, one that was eager for him to return to his old form.

The final result for everyone involved was a 13-3 regular season record and a 970 receiving yard season for Diggs, but rather than celebrating his triumphant return from injury at the age of 32, he’s instead facing a felony charge for strangulation or suffocation, as well as misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

According to the police report and private messages that have since been made public, Diggs allegedly struck his personal chef before then attempting to choke her. In the official report taken by an officer at the Dedham Police Department, it was explained that,

“…The male that she worked for entered her unlocked bedroom. They had been having an ongoing text exchange over money owed… She said that they began to discuss this, which apparently angered the male. She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face. She said that she tried to push him away. The male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

The report goes on to state that the victim “felt like she could have blacked out” and that Diggs then threw the victim onto her bed before accusing her of lying and leaving. According to a supposed screenshot from their text conversation, the victim accused Diggs of “wasting her f**king time” while asking for an undisclosed amount of money for the services that she had reportedly rendered.

The star wide receiver responded with a flurry of text messages, stating “I won’t be paying you sh*t” and “I don’t gotta do a mf thing.” Once the charges became public knowledge, the Patriots released an official statement noting that the franchise is “aware of the accusations” and that “We support Stefon.”

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations… We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time”

Diggs’ lawyer has also reiterated the fact that his client is denying the allegations, and is chopping this up to nothing more than “an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.” While there are whispers and concerns of a potential fine or even suspension for Diggs, the NFL itself only noted that it had been in contact with the Patriots and that it is refusing to make any official comment at this time.