Russell Wilson Feels Grateful to Have a Supportive Family Around Him During Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, Russell Wilson found a perfect reason to praise and express his gratitude for his wife, Ciara, and their children. The NFL QB, who is writing a new chapter of his life in Pittsburgh, expressed his pride in being the father to his beautiful kids. He labeled it as the ‘best job’ and his ‘greatest joy’. He also thanked Ciara for sharing this journey with him.

Advertisement

Sharing a plethora of beautiful moments and memories they captured over the years, Russell made sure that his family knew how much he appreciated them. The caption reads as follows:

“Thank you Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora! I’ve got the best job & gift in the world being y’all’s dad! My greatest joy in the world is being y’all’s Dad! Grateful I get to raise these babies with you @Ciara! Love you guys so much! Happy Father’s Day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Wilson has had tumultuous times over the past two years. Aside from being criticized for his off-field performances, his social and private lives have also been under scrutiny. Many believe that his focus on brand building has changed his priorities, with football taking a backseat. Throughout all the ups and downs, his family remains his constant support.

That said, while he celebrates his ever-growing family, the Steelers QB also remembers the man who laid the foundation for his life and taught him almost everything.

Wilson Gets Nostalgic on Father’s Day

Russell commemorated his father on the eve of Father’s Day with another heartfelt post. Taking to Instagram, he posted a story, thanking his father for sculpting him into the man that he is now. He also expressed gratitude for all the love and lessons he taught him.

“Even tho you are in Heaven, you’ve taught me so much. Thanks for loving me. Raising me and teaching me,” Wilson shared, alongside a throwback picture with his father by his side.

Using a quote from Jim Valvano, he also wrote that the biggest thing he got from his father was his unconditional belief. Wilson’s father has unfortunately passed away from complications arising from diabetes, even before he got to play college football. He never got the chance to see his son carve out a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself.

Russ will be hoping to sustain the belief his late father had in him as he prepares himself for one of the most challenging years of his career. With Justin Fields lingering just around the corner, he would have to give it his all this season.