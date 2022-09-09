Russell Wilson Is Looking To Play Out His $242 Million Contract And Then Some By Spending $1 Million a Year On His Body

Russell Wilson recently signed an extension with the Denver Broncos that keeps him there for at least another 7 years. However, Russ is actually looking to play past that as well.

Russell Wilson has already played in the NFL for a decade on the Seattle Seahawks. He has won a Super Bowl and been part of many competitive teams in this time period.

Wilson and the Seahawks were anchored by the defense towards the beginning of his career, including the Super Bowl run. But in recent times, the offense has done most of the heavy lifting due to a poor defense.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Wilson and Hawks have been a powerful offense in the past. Now he asked for a trade and the front office granted it to him, taking on a full rebuild.

Wilson is now paired with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, waiting to unleash the Denver Broncos’ newest attack with head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was previously the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers the last 3 seasons.

Russell Wilson is not looking to slowing down anytime soon

Wilson has stated in a recent interview that he is looking to play for another 12 years at a very high level. This includes paying $1 a year for different sorts of therapy and rehabilitation to keep himself physically and mentally ready.

“It’s a process, it’s a lifestyle,” he said. “When you’re trying to play as long as I’m trying to play, I’m trying to play ’til 45… The mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that. So it’s been an amazing journey for me so far.”

Wilson has employed a personal chef as diet is one of the most important factors to staying fit. He also has a trainer, a mobility coach, and a massage therapist.

Along with his physical state, Wilson also emphasizes being mentally ready for the big moments. He says that his entire preparation keeps his mental state ready to go under crunch moments.

