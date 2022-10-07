“Russell Wilson makes Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady”: Memes galore post Broncos QB’s disastrous outing against Colts

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a terrible outing against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, NFL Twitter left no stone unturned in trolling him.

Russell Wilson joining the Broncos was one of the biggest stories this offseason. The Broncos fans were confident that the experienced quarterback will lead the team to a memorable season.

However, their hopes are starting to take a massive hit as after 5 games into the season, Russell’s numbers are quite ordinary, to say the least.

Although the Broncos have managed a couple of close wins thus far, their latest defeat against the Indianapolis Colts will really frustrate the fans who came into the stadium expecting a massive win.

Russell Wilson fails to impress yet again

In a defense dominated game, Russell-led Broncos had a slight upper hand till halftime. However, the Colts were able to tie the score 9-9 in the final quarter. Eventually, in overtime, the team from Indianapolis prevailed and Russell admirers were left dejected, disappointed and agitated.

With 274 yards, zero touchdowns and 2 interceptions, Russell had a forgettable day in the field. As expected, he was heavily trolled on Twitter for his lackluster performance. While some mocked him for his ‘let’s ride’ slogan, Skip Bayless claimed that he is actually making Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady with his performances.

Russell Wilson with Denver pic.twitter.com/qVq0mz8Pdp — Barry (@BarryOnHere) October 7, 2022

Seahawks fans watching Russell Wilson lose to the Colts pic.twitter.com/Wh2YXiwlRA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 7, 2022

Today I had an exam in school. When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled “Russell Wilson!” My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. — Will Fahlman (@WilllF5_) October 7, 2022

Tonight Russell Wilson often made Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 7, 2022

NFL Twitter really came down heavily on Russell Wilson. It all started with Wilson losing a close shave against the Seahawks, his former team in the Broncos season opener. Post that, he hasn’t been able to lead the game from the front in any of the games.

There is still a long way to go and Wilson is someone who has the ability and the experience required to make a thumping comeback. However, for now, he would have to deal with angry Broncos fans.

Reportedly, a lot of Broncos fans were so disappointed with the team’s performance that they left the stadium before the start of OT. The Broncos are set to face the Chargers, Jets and Jaguars in their next three encounters. This means that they do have a chance to make a strong comeback but for that to happen, Wilson would have to regain his form.

