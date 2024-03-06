Russell Wilson Memes: The “Let’s Ride” Trolls Are Back as Broncos Inform Veteran QB of His Release

The “Let’s Ride” memes flood social media whenever something goes awry for quarterback Russell Wilson. These memes come from a promotional video where Russell kept repeating “Let’s Ride” in front of a green screen after joining the Denver Broncos. However, the recent ride for Wilson did not unfold like he would’ve wished, leading to memes highlighting the unfavorable situation.

Russell Wilson’s short tenure with the Denver Broncos ended abruptly as the team officially separated just two years after his major acquisition. Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton made a joint statement about releasing the veteran quarterback. They thanked Wilson for his hard work and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Denver Broncos are now focused on building a strong team for the 2024 season, with plans to improve through the draft and free agency. In the meantime, following the news, fans have inundated X (previously known as Twitter) with hilarious “Let’s Ride” memes.

Well, on the brighter side, it is technically possible for Russell Wilson to reunite with Seattle. Speculations about the same have differed in seriousness as Wilson would explore free agency for the first time. Pittsburgh and Atlanta are also strong contenders for the nine-time All-Pro Bowler.

Denver Broncos to Incur Record-Breaking Cap Hit After Cutting Russell Wilson

The Broncos revealed, on Monday, their choice to let go of Wilson and it would result in an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit for them. In March 2022, Denver completed a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. He was offered a significant 5-year deal with the Broncos worth $242,588,236, including a $50,000,000 signing bonus, $161,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $48,517,647, per Sportrac.

The current decision comes before the new league year beginning on March 13. The 35-year-old quarterback was due a fully guaranteed 2025 salary of $37 million. It was set to activate on March 17 with his guaranteed 2024 salary of $39 million.

Russell Wilson was expected to make a significant impact on the struggling franchise upon his arrival. The Broncos had gone through 11 quarterbacks from 2016 to 2021, tied for the most in the NFL. It was said that coach Nathanial Hacket adjusted his offense according to Wilson in 2022 but the quarterback’s performance declined, with career-low numbers in passer rating, completion percentage, and touchdown passes.