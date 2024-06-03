Russell Wilson Opens Up on How the Steelers’ Offense is Responding to His Leadership

Russell Wilson rolled into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room carrying a ton of hopes and dreams on those broad shoulders. After a couple of nightmarish seasons in Denver that didn’t go according to plan, dark clouds were swirling around how he’d approach leading this Steelers squad and whether the players would buy into his leadership as the season drew near.

If a recent locker room interview after the first OTAs is any indication, things are looking pretty good so far when it comes to Russell getting the offense on the same page. Let’s not forget, Russell Wilson wasn’t just a superstar on the field during his Seattle days – he embodied what it means to be a true leader of the locker room. When the reporters gathered around on Thursday, Wilson laid it out:

“It’s been a great response. I think just everybody’s been working. It’s not about me, it’s about them, it’s about us, all together, you know. So, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a cool experience so far and we’re just putting the work in, staying focused, and doing everything we can to be successful.”

He further shed some light on how intense the practices have been since the start of OTAs. And one could just hear the confidence oozing out when Wilson described the level of high-octane energy coursing through the team, despite all the major personnel shakeups.

But let’s not forget, there’s another young gun eagerly soaking up game in that QB room. Justin Fields has to be pumped at the opportunity to learn the ropes of being a bona fide franchise quarterback from a seasoned vet like Russ.

Could Justin Fields Unseat Russ as The QB1?

Sure, Russ is entrenched as the new starting signal-caller, but word is Coach Tomlin is giving that ultra-athletic Fields a legitimate chance to compete for the QB1 job. Even if he doesn’t unseat Wilson, it’s becoming clear the Steelers are determined to get Fields’s unique skillset out there on the field.

The rumor mill is churning out some spicy speculation that the special team’s coordinator might want Fields returning punts, sparking whispers that we could be looking at the next coming of the infamous “Slash” role. When Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review asked Russell about the possibility of Fields filling a Kordell Stewart-type hybrid role, the man didn’t hold back his praise:

“Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL. You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”

Wilson went on to highlight the unique potential of having “two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things” on the field together. But let’s be real here, he wasn’t exactly volunteering to switch positions anytime soon. And from Fields’ side of things, it’s pretty clear he wants to stay planted in that quarterback lane rather than become some scheme player.

So now the big question is, will Fields fully embrace that “Slash” role to secure his spot in the lineup? Or is he locked in on becoming that franchise QB through and through?