Russell Wilson Recalls Getting Mistaken As Ciara’s Bodyguard After Winning a Super Bowl

After winning the Super Bowl as Seahawk’s anchor, Russell Wilson shot to fame and became a household name in America. But in reality, even a Super Bowl wasn’t enough to get him country-wide acclaim as an anecdote from the quarterback reveals how he was once mistaken for wife Ciara’s bodyguard.

In the latest edition of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward”, the Steelers quarterback shared a hilarious story where a female fan mistook him for Ciara’s boyfriend. The incident happened back in 2015 at Disneyland just a month after Wilson and the pop singer started dating.

Russell revealed that he and his then-still-girlfriend Ciara were having a stroll at the amusement park when suddenly a crowd instantly recognized Ciara and started shouting her name at the top of their lungs.

Considering Russell had just won the Super Bowl in 2013, the crowd ignoring him was strange. But things got stranger when a girl in the crowd blurted out how hot Ciara’s bodyguard was.

The quarterback was astounded for a moment as he was sure the couple didn’t hire a bodyguard until he realized that it was him who the girl was calling ‘bodyguard’. He revealed,

“It’s a lot of people [at Disneyland]… and everybody’s like ‘oh my God, Ciara, Ciara, Ciara, Ciara’ and she didn’t embarrass me at all but… all of a sudden, this girl was like “Damn, her bodyguard is really hot” and and I’m like bodyguard? We didn’t have a bodyguard at that time.”

While men with fragile egos would have crumbled at this interaction, Russell showed why he is one of the nicest men in the game by laughing at it. For Russell, his respect for Ciara is immense considering she was his biggest supporter before he even became the Russell Wilson we know today.

“C Is The Greatest Supporter” – Russell Wilson Opens Up On His Dynamic With His Wife

While most celeb couples crumble due to excessive work commitments, Russell and Ciara are an anomaly. Despite being some of the biggest names in American pop culture, they have maintained a healthy outlook toward their relationship. And them rooting for each other’s success every day has been the key for them, per the Steelers star.

The Steelers play-caller has nothing but positivity when it comes to his wife, and he’s always there cheering for her:

“C is the greatest supporter… She takes care of everything that you can imagine… I want to see her win… It’s been cool to watch her success and her continued success because she was successful before I even met her.”

From posting ripped gym selfies to portraying an extremely positive outlook, Russell Wilson seems to be on a mission this season. While most of his peers have made comebacks from such positions, what sets Russell apart is his equal priority to the family.

Even at the end of the interview, he hilariously revealed trying for a fifth kid as an upcoming objective. Wilson stands in a comfortable position in his personal life. This gives him the chance to work on his professional life with clarity. To top it off, when he has a partner like Ciara, it’s hard to say how Russell Wilson has not won in life.