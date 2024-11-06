Russell Wilson’s Visit to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital Touches a Million Hearts; Photos Inside

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t always garnered love for his play on the field. But nobody can dispute his off-field generosity. Whether it was in Seattle or Denver, Wilson has made a positive impact in his community. And he has continued doing so since arriving in Pittsburgh this offseason.

On Tuesday, Wilson shared pictures from a recent trip to the UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The new Steelers starter has been a frequent visitor of the hospital during the 2024 campaign, making multiple stops in September as he recovered from a calf injury.

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Psalms 147:3 A special and beautiful day @ChildrensPgh @WhyNotYouFdn pic.twitter.com/DFHLE55vms — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 6, 2024

Fans on Twitter/X applauded Wilson for serving as a beacon of hope for the afflicted kids.

Wilson’s efforts are reminiscent of Peyton Manning’s and Caitlin Clark’s in Indianapolis. And Wilson, like Manning, has a foundation aimed at assisting children.

What is the objective of Russell Wilson’s “Why Not You Foundation”?

Wilson entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2012. Two years later, he founded the Why Not You Foundation. The organization’s website shares a powerful objective and mission statement:

“We are a nonprofit dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude. Our mission is to empower change in the world, one individual at a time, and one child at a time.”

Wilson is not the only person behind the foundation’s success. His wife – Ciara, the famous singer and songwriter – also provides a massive boost to their communities. Her international presence helps expand the organization’s reach to both boys and girls.

“Ciara brings her passion for helping girls and young women and the fundamental belief that everyone should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way with access to the education and empowerment skills needed to be successful. With Ciara’s leadership the foundation will support programs that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally and globally.”

Together, Wilson and Ciara have raised more than $15 million for “youth education and health organizations.” They’ve also invested $2 million in the “Why Not You Academy”, a free public charter school in Des Moines, Washington.