Ryan Clark Calls Naomi Osaka a Very “Necessary Human Being” for Making Tough Choices Despite Intense Criticism

“It’s O.K. to not be O.K.,” Naomi Osaka famously wrote in 2021. That year, Osaka courageously declared to the world that she would be stepping away from tennis to take care of her mental health. She shared that after winning her first Grand Slam in 2018, she suffered from anxiety and depression.

Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open and temporarily step away from tennis to focus on her mental health left many puzzled at the time. However, many also lauded her for taking the brave decision despite the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

According to Ryan Clark, her choice to prioritize her well-being over competition helped ignite a broader, much-needed conversation about the intense pressures athletes face and the significance of mental health and self-care in professional sports.

“I think Naomi Osaka is a very necessary human. As an athlete. Unfortunately, there are these people who go through these things publicly that allow the entire sports world to learn, and she has just been chosen to be that one. What she did at the French Open years ago, stepping away and saying, ‘I gotta focus on myself.’ That was groundbreaking.”

Lauding her for her openness in the face of personal struggles, Clark added:

“And then to explain why she did it. You know that by choosing to be open about it, there’s going to be criticism, there’s going to be disappointment, even in explaining it, there’s going to be criticism.”

Adding to her struggles, Naomi also underwent postpartum complications due to her “traumatic” birth experience. Osaka welcomed her daughter, Shai, in July 2023, marking a deeply meaningful chapter in her life.

Naomi Osaka’s struggles continue

She described motherhood as “so fulfilling,” but also candidly acknowledged the challenges of juggling her return to professional tennis with the demands of being a new mom. Osaka admitted the transition was “tough,” underscoring the critical role of a strong support system, and noting that raising a child truly “takes a village.” Once she returned to the court, she admitted, “I don’t feel like I’m in my body.”

“And then she had a baby. And I think for female athletes, when you give birth to a child, it’s so much different than it is for us… I think it’s super cool of her to let us see it because so many people hide it,” Clark said on the Pivot podcast.

The former world No. 1 continues to navigate the emotional and physical challenges of her return to tennis. In May, she was visibly emotional during her media interview after Osaka fell in the first round of the French Open to Spain’s Paula Badosa. Despite a promising start, Osaka’s performance unraveled with 54 unforced errors and five double faults, hindered further by blisters on her hands caused by the clay surface.

Last week, the Japanese player suffered a tough 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Wimbledon. It marked yet another early exit for Osaka, who hasn’t advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam since winning her last major title at the Australian Open in January 2021.

After her latest Wimbledon loss, Osaka was candid about her frustration: “Yes, [I feel closer to a deep run], but honestly, right now I’m just really upset. I’m just going to be a negative human being today. I’m so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I’m working on.”