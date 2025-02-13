When Travis Hunter Signed the “Smartest NIL Deal Ever”

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. laughs during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter has always come across as financially savvy through his decisions and partnerships. He’s gone on the record stating that money isn’t his top priority and that he probably could’ve made more in college elsewhere. He even donated part of his earnings to his teammates last year. So, it’s no surprise that Hunter’s recent deal is being hailed as the “smartest NIL deal ever.”

Back in September last year, the Colorado two-way star reportedly collaborated with NerdWallet in a deal that will allocate 20% of the earnings from the agreement into a savings account. He was also set to complete a self-evaluation of his finances and choose from three “smart money” options to manage his funds.

It’s a groundbreaking partnership that sets a new standard for strategic sports marketing. Not only is Hunter securing a significant payday, but he’s also showcasing his financial discipline and maturity in the process. Furthermore, he’s actively engaging with NerdWallet’s mission.

It’s a company that’s focused on providing financial clarity, and helping people feel confident about their money. The goal is that Hunter’s supporters follow in his footsteps and also partake in some financial literacy. It’s a great way to advertise to others the type of person Hunter is without explicitly stating it.

In the past, rookie athletes have been ridiculed for their lucrative spending once they get their hands on their first paycheck. It actually became a common issue in the late 90s and 2000s that athletes would find themselves going broke. ESPN made a 30 for 30 on the topic in 2012, titled Broke. It showcased some high-profile and mid-level athletes who went bankrupt following their playing careers.

Players like Herm Edwards, Andre Rison, and Bernie Kosar, for example. Reckless spending and lack of investment were usually the main causes. In the documentary, they said 78% of NFL players go broke within three years of retirement.

But now, things are much different. Players can start making money off themselves at a much earlier age. Hunter has been highly talked about since high school, with several colleges vying for his services. He also arrived at Jackson State during the second year of the NIL era.

He’s already made enough money to afford a house for himself and his mother. And like he said earlier this year, he could be making more at a different college. But what’s the real difference between $5 million and $10 million?

At a certain point, you’re splitting hairs over money many would love to have at that age. And with Hunter projected as a top-five draft pick, even more money is headed his way. It’s smart to start putting some away for the future now—and even smarter to do it while partnering with a company that will pay him to open an account.

Just add it to the list of achievements on Hunter’s resume. Soon he’ll be in the league showcasing his two-way ability and taking over the league. The sky is the limit for this kid right now.