Ryan Clark Suggests Jordan Love Can Be More Successful Than Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre

Suresh Menon
Published

NFC Reporter Suggests Jordan Love’s New Deal Could Reset the Market

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) leaves the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ever since the Green Bay Packers made Jordan Love the highest-paid QB in the league, expectations have been rife from the fans. While a section of supporters are still not convinced with this big leap of faith by the Packers, former NFL player and analyst Ryan Clark agreed with Green Bay’s decision as he sees Jordan Love being more successful for the Packers than legends like Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

Speaking on “Get Up ESPN”, the former NFL star noted that apart from possessing a great arm and accuracy, what sets Love apart is his fearlessness. Moreover, Clark was impressed by the sensible decision-making and adaptability displayed by the Packers QB this season and thus believed that he has the potential to be an even bigger of an asset for Green Bay than A-Rod and Favre ever were.

“But as I watched him play down the stretch of the season, he was fearless. He protected the ball, and he was athletic when he needed to be. I believe he can have a better career there from team success-wise than Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

An important takeaway from Ryan Clark’s assessment of Love was the QB’s maturity and composure. These traits are what helped him secure a playoff win last year and fans believe that this trait of the QB will send him places in the future.

Will Jordan Love Have A Patrick Mahomes Level Impact For The Packers?

Speaking on ESPN, Ryan Clark admitted that back in Jordan Love’s Utah State days, the analyst never saw a similarity between Love and Mahomes. But as years passed, the similarity between the two QBs is slowly becoming apparent. Yes, Jordan Love has only had a season full of performances.

Yes, he was 9-8 in his first regular season as a starter. But he also led his team to a playoff victory. When elite QBs like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson consistently fail to win the playoff matches, a newbie like Jordan leading a relatively weaker roster in the Packers to a playoff victory speaks volumes of his potential.

Winning knockout matches is all that matters and Patrick Mahomes over the years has shown why he is the king at it. If Love continues performing like last season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Packers win the Super Bowl before the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys. After all, winning in knockout games is a skill set in itself.

Post Edited By:Utsav Khanna

