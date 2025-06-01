Ryan Clark Used to Urge Coordinators to “Cuss Him Out” When He Committed Errors to Prove a Crucial Point

People are motivated in different ways—there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy for success. Some thrive on positive reinforcement: a kind word, encouragement, or a warm embrace can be enough to push them forward. Others, however, respond better to tougher methods—criticism, self-imposed pressure, or even a cold shoulder can fuel their drive. For hard-nosed competitors like Ryan Clark, it was the latter that worked. When he made mistakes, it wasn’t comfort but confrontation that got him back on track.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark had a thoughtful exchange with actor Woody McClain. At one point, Clark asked McClain whether taking on projects outside of acting—his main passion—was pulling him away from his true goals in life.

Before McClain could respond, Clark reflected on a similar crossroads he experienced during his football career. As an undrafted free agent, Clark was determined to do whatever it took just to get on the field. He didn’t care how they used him, how coaches spoke to him, or how harsh the criticism was. His sole focus was putting in the work and earning his place.

“When I was in year one or year two, you could talk to me in certain ways, treat me in certain ways, ask me to be on certain special teams, and I was comfortable with that because I realized who I had to be at that moment in my life.”

But later in his career, with experience under his belt, Clark found himself in a different position. When he made a mistake on the field and the coach didn’t call him out, he took the initiative. He asked the coach to rerun the play and promised that if he messed up again, the coach should chew him out in front of everyone.

“Fast forward to year 13, I make a mistake at practice, I come in, I tell D-Coordinator, ” Hey, tomorrow morning you should play that play. I did something wrong and yoy should cuss me out. Cuss me out in that way young guys know like you can’t jump routes, you can’t do all those things. “

But why? Because he wanted to hold himself accountable and set an example for younger players, showing them that no one, regardless of status, was above correction or hard coaching.

So, how did Woody McClain respond to Clark’s question? He explained that diving into different projects outside of acting doesn’t bother him. In fact, he embraces it. McClain shared that he’s eager to learn, hungry to grow, and fully committed to putting in the time and effort it takes to reach the top. But he has the determination to do it on his own terms—his way, at his own pace.

“Imma do it my way. I’m going to dance with Chris Brown for four years. Imma be Bobby Brown, imma be in Power Universe, produce music, have a number one song that I produced that was like number one on R&B because I can do whatever the f*ck I want to do. That’s how I feel, that’s how I move.”

This goes to show that when you’re starting out, it’s all about being patient, putting in the work, and being willing to do whatever it takes. The key is to keep progressing and stay open to learning along the way. Own your mistakes, use them as fuel for growth, and always find new ways to stay motivated and improve.