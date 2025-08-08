Devin Leary Fails to Learn from Cooper Rush’s Mistake as Ravens QBs Misfire Against the Colts

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Devin Leary (13) lines up under center against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played preseason football since 2021. In that game, he and head coach John Harbaugh saw running back J.K. Dobbins suffer a season-ending — and ultimately career-altering — injury. It’s safe to say the Baltimore Ravens want to ensure Jackson is fully healthy heading into regular-season play. And the performances of their backup quarterbacks on Thursday night showed why.

Cooper Rush and Devin Leary largely floundered in their preseason debuts against the Indianapolis Colts. The duo combined to complete a paltry 31% of their passes (5/16) for just 59 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rush’s interceptions came on his first-ever pass in a Ravens uniform. Leary’s occurred on third down in the red zone and prevented Baltimore from attempting a field goal.

Rush (20.8) and Leary (7.3) combined to record a passer rating of 28.1. For comparison’s sake, the passer rating of a quarterback who spiked the ball every play would be 39.6. Despite their putrid performances, the Ravens managed to defeat the Colts 24-16 thanks to a 22-yard touchdown run by Keaton Mitchell and an 87-yard punt return from sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester.

Tonight, Baltimore’s defense, run game, and special teams carried the load while their quarterbacks faltered. They haven’t been forced to do that very often in regular-season play because of Lamar Jackson. They also haven’t overcome Jackson’s woes when it matters most — in the playoffs — to orchestrate victories.

This result is proof in the pudding for the Ravens’ other units. If the backups can deliver when the moment calls, the starters should be able to as well. They should have incredible confidence if/when they embark on their postseason journey in January 2026.

At the same time, Jackson should have a big weight lifted off his shoulders. Everyone knows the demons and haters he’s fighting when the playoffs arrive. It’s a lot of weight to bear, which has led him to press and play differently than he typically does. Now, instead of forcing a risky pass or trying to save a bobbled snap, he can breathe and count on his teammates to have his back.

Last year, the Buffalo Bills beat the Ravens in the AFC Divisional by playing complementary football. Josh Allen totaled a mere 147 yards in the contest; Jackson essentially doubled that, with 293 yards. But Buffalo prevailed because their defense forced Baltimore into three turnovers. On the other side of things, the Ravens didn’t create a single takeaway.

Yes, Jackson must play better in the playoffs if he wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. But if his defense is getting the ball back for him, and his special teams players are giving him better field position, his postseason life will be much easier. And that could be all the boost he needs to make good on his draft day promise of delivering a Super Bowl victory to Baltimore.