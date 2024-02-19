Ryan Reynold’s Wife Blake Lively Sported Nearly Half a Million Worth of Jewelry at the Super Bowl
Aniket Srivastava
Super Bowl LVIII, held at Allegiant Stadium last Sunday, was a star-studded affair with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The game lived up to its hype, going into overtime and keeping fans, including celebrities, on the edge of their seats. The Chiefs clinched a 25-22 victory, leaving fans both ecstatic and stunned.
The presence of A-listers like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Momoa, Post Malone, and Ice-T added to the excitement. With it being the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas, coupled with the star-studded audience, ticket prices soared for this season’s event. Blake Lively once more proved she’s the queen of high fashion as she somehow managed to turn the price tag of a casual game-day fit to half a million with her jewelry.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XMPLMAG/status/1756850462769266762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Lively, the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds, stole the spotlight at the Super Bowl alongside Taylor Swift. While Lively rocked a casual look with a red Adidas tracksuit and cropped white tank, it was her dazzling jewelry that caught everyone’s attention.
The 36-year-old actress adorned herself with jewelry worth half a million dollars, including 14 bracelets, layers of necklaces, and earrings, all from Tiffany & Co. As she cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs with Swift, cameras couldn’t get enough of her, prompting many to search online for the prices of her stunning jewelry pieces, totaling a whopping $469,075.
Price Breakdown of Blake Lively’s Spectacular Jewelry at the Super Bowl
Blake Lively turned heads at the Super Bowl LVIII with her stunning jewelry selection, adding a touch of glamour to her casual ensemble. Here’s a price breakdown of her jaw-dropping jewelry.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3V22mpKM9E/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Necklaces:
- Graduated link necklace: $18,500
- Diamond pavé necklace: $78,000
- Yellow gold graduated link necklace: $62,000
Earrings:
- Platinum Tiffany Solitaire diamond earrings: $1,650
- Gold Elsa Peretti snake earrings: $4,000
Bracelets:
- Link bracelet: $12,500
- Diamond link bracelet: $26,000
- Elsa Peretti swirl cuff: $12,300
- Elsa Peretti doughnut bangle (yellow gold): $29,000
- Lock bangle in yellow gold: $40,000
- Lock bangle in white gold: $16,000
- Tiffany T square bangle: $7,800
- Tiffany T T1 wide hinged bangle: $7,500
- Diamond Tiffany T square bangle: $27,000
- Diamond Tiffany T T1 wide hinged bangle: $39,000
- Diamond lock bangle (white gold): $42,000
- Half pavé white gold lock bangle: $17,000
- Elsa Peretti doughnut bangle (sterling silver): $1,825
- Knot bangle in white gold with diamonds: $54,000
Blake Lively’s jewelry at the Super Bowl was absolutely stunning. She rocked necklaces worth $158,500 and earrings totaling $5,650. But the real showstopper was her collection of bracelets, costing an impressive $304,925. Together, her accessories added up to an eye-popping $469,075.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XMenUpdate/status/1757165843371245970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Notably, amidst her luxurious array of jewelry, Blake Lively was also seen wearing a “Deadpool & Wolverine” bracelet. This bracelet holds significance as an upcoming 2024 superhero film, featuring her husband Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, is eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.
