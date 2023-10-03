Taylor Swift’s Now Viral ‘Blonde Friend’ From Chiefs Game is Actually a Famous Singer With Over 30,000,000 Followers on Instagram

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Taylor Swift after watching fireworks before the start of the game. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Taylor Swift seems to be becoming a permanent guest at Chiefs games. The pop star was recently spotted for a second time attending a Chiefs matchup to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. This time, however, she had company. Swift attended the Sunday night’s game with a bunch of her celebrity friends.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Blake Lively, there was one other celebrity in her group who stole the spotlight. The blonde celebrity was popular singer/actor Sabrina Carpenter, who boasts more than 30,000,000 followers on Instagram.

Sabrina Carpenter Goes Viral Alongside Taylor Swift at MetLife

The Chiefs recently won at MetLife by 23-20 against the New York Jets. NFL took full advantage of Swift’s presence at the game, and the NBC coverage cut to her live reactions at least 17 times during the entirety of the game. This time it was not just Mama Kelce and Tay-Tay in the Chiefs’ suite, but a bunch of A-listers, including pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift and Carpenter arrived together. The two were twinning with thigh boots, denim bottoms, and black leather jackets. Before the game, the pop stars were captured on camera, sharing a warm hug, after which Swift was seen commenting about the quietness of the MetLife stadium in a now viral video.

Sabrina, who has over 30,000,000 followers on Instagram, is a 24-year-old actress and singer who gained recognition for her role in Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World” (2014-17). She showcased her singing talents from a young age, securing a notable third place in a singing contest hosted by Miley Cyrus. This achievement drew the attention of talent scouts, leading her to venture into film and TV roles. She has been making waves in the music industry as well, and her latest songs ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Feathers’ have gone insanely viral on social media.

Taylor Swift’s presence at the game yet again heightened the buzz surrounding the Kelce-Swift relationship and has kept fans and media outlets on their toes for the second consecutive week.

Chiefs Go 2-0 With Taylor Swift in the Stands

Taylor Swift surprised fans and her new love interest, Kansas City TE Travis Kelce, by attending his second Chiefs game in a row at MetLife Stadium. It was certainly a ‘once in a lifetime’ moment for the Swifties in the house as the game’s broadcast acknowledged Swift’s presence at the stadium with her celebrity group of friends. Later, Taylor was also seen with her arm around Kelce’s mom, Donna at NJ Stadium during half time, cheering on for Kelce as the game progressed.

Later, the NFL’s official X account embraced Swift’s presence in NY with her best friend, Blake Lively. They wrote, “The Chiefs are now 2-0 with Taylor Swift in attendance,” alongside a clip of Swift and Lively, following Kansas City’s 23-20 victory, adding a touch of star power to the event.

The clip in this post featured the two laughing together in the stands as Swift appeared to mimic a player jokingly. Overall, fans couldn’t help but be awed by Taylor’s presence in the stadium.