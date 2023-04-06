Is Cam Newton Coming Back? Former QB Reveals List of Signal Callers He Wouldn’t Mind Becoming a Backup for

After almost a year without playing, former NFL QB Cam Newton is once again trying to make a case for his return. However, this time around, he is willing to do something he might not have agreed to do before. Even though he feels he deserves a spot in the NFL as a starting QB, it seems he has realized the scenario that is playing out in the league right now.

Newton was picked first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent 9 years in Carolina before the Panthers released him in 2020. After a year with the Patriots, Newton once again signed with the Panthers. After his contract ran out in 2022, he has not been signed by any teams. Now, it seems he is determined to try and make a comeback to the league, by any means necessary.

Cam Newton reveals list of QBs he’d be willing to play second fiddle to

Cam Newton recently posted a video to his Youtube channel, in which he made a very startling revelation. Anyone who knows or has followed Newton’s career knows that he thinks he is a good QB, if not great. However, one cannot deny that his last few years’ performances were nothing compared to his starting years. Now, it seems even Newton has realized that to an extent, but he is not conceding yet.

In the video, Newton says that he is willing to play as a backup to a select list of QBs, one that includes 3 rookies who will be drafted in 2023. After reaffirming that “there ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me”, he listed the names he would love to work with. It includes Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Apart from incoming rookies C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson, he also mentions Titans quarterback Malik Willis, eventual Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Safe to say, his list includes some names he’d very much want to compete against for the QB1 spot.

Cam Newton’s story started on a very dark note

Newton’s name first came to light when he got entangled in an eligibility controversy. Apparently, his father Cecil Newton asked for money from the University of Mississippi, if they wanted Cam Newton to play for them. The NCAA immediately started an investigation, during which Cam Newton was declared ineligible to play, albeit for just a day.

Though Cam Newton escaped by claiming he knew nothing of his father’s activities, the incident still sticks to his record. After a 13-month investigation, the NCAA found Cecil Newton guilty of soliciting money from the University of Mississippi. Fortunately for Cam, this incident did not ruin his chances of winning the 2010 Heisman trophy. Instead, he ended up winning by a massive margin.