“Evan Engram Goes SIUUU”: Jaguars Tight End’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Inspired Celebration Steals The Show In London

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a forgettable start to the season. Out of the seven games they have played, the team from Jacksonville has lost five. In their eighth clash, they are facing the Denver Broncos who have got off to a similar start.

When Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, everyone thought that the Broncos will now get on a roll. However, Wilson hasn’t been able to do much and he hasn’t been helped a lot by his teammates either.

As a result, the Broncos have also lost 5 out of 7 matchups. For both, the Jaguars and the Broncos, the ongoing clash is a massive chance to regain winning momentum. As they have performed equally badly, both units would fancy their chances to win the game.

Evan Engram’s Ronaldo-Style Celebration Wins the Crowd At Wembley

The riveting encounter is underway in London and by halftime, the Jaguars have been able to gain a 3 point lead. Things started off well for the team from Jacksonville as they were able to gain a 7 point lead in first quarter.

The main men responsible for Jaguars’ early exploits were quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tight End Evan Engram. A brilliant pass from Trevor allowed Engram to score first TD of the day and what transpired after that really amused the audiences in the stadium.

After scoring the touchdown, Engram celebrated in typical Cristiano Ronaldo style. With the chants of “SIUUU,” the stadium was really buzzing and all the credit has to go to Engram.

While things started off well for Jaguars, the Broncos were able to make a comeback in the second quarter. Till halftime, Lawrence has one touchdown and one interception for 80 yards.

Whereas Russell Wilson, who has really been criticized a lot for his below-par performances, also scored a touchdown and an interception for 117 yards till halftime. The game is evenly poised and it will be interesting to see which way it goes.

