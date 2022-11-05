Ryan Tannehill Injury Report: Will The Titans Quarterback Play Against The Chiefs?

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out vs. the Texans, putting Malik Willis in line to start for the Titans on Sunday. Syndication The Tennessean

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) coming Sunday and we are expecting a riveting encounter.

Recently, Titans issued their second injury report of the week on Thursday, providing an update on quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s status. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and was unable to play in Tennessee’s 17-10 victory over the Texans.

Ryan was unable to play in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, missing his first start since being named the starter in 2019. Tannehill’s athleticism has always been a weapon for the Titans, but it becomes even more valuable when the offensive line fails to provide adequate pass protection. A hampered Tannehill won’t have a chance if the offensive line doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Ryan Tannehill Injury Update

The Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback for upcoming clash has not yet been determined. According to the team, Tannehill’s position will be decided at game time. Ryan continues to miss practices, while the team is preparing to travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

When Tannehill was asked if he might be playing through pain, Tannehill stated, “pain will exist; that’s just kind of where things stand right now. Sadly, given the nature of the injury, it is somewhat present. Therefore, it will just come down to whether I can or cannot do my job.”

After being limited at practice Wednesday due to his ankle injury, Titans’ QB Ryan Tannehill did not practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

The Titans’ current 5-2 record is largely due to Ryan Tannehill, who has been quite good throughout the season. Over his six appearances, he has thrown for 1,097 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Malik Willis, a rookie quarterback, will take over if Ryan Tannehill is unable to play. He would be making his second straight start. When the Titans faced the Houston Texans in Week 8, Willis took over as the starting quarterback.

In his second game of the year, Malik only managed 55 passing yards on 10 different occasions. On five carries in total, he gained only 12 yards on the ground.

