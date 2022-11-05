Tiffany Cross, Who Accused ‘White’ Coach Mike McDaniel Of Racism After Tua Tagovailoa’s Head Injury, Has Been Fired

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) waves at fans after the Dolphins defeated Detroit Lions, 31-27, at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Tua Tagovailoa is undoubtedly an extremely talented quarterback. The way he started off this season made Dolphins fans extremely happy and hopeful about the team’s prospects going further.

After getting off to a 3-0 start, fans expected the franchise to rest Tua in the game against the Bengals, especially because he had sustained a back injury against the Bills.

However, he was cleared to play against the Bengals but it proved to be a disastrous call. Tua was sacked by Bengals DE Josh Tupou and the way he responded after hitting the ground left NFL fans extremely terrified.

Tua was seen contorting his fingers which was an indication that he suffered head trauma. Innumerable fans and experts had reprimanded the Dolphins for unnecessarily putting their star athlete in danger.

Tiffany Cross, Who Listed Racism As The Reason Behind Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury, Has Been Fired By MSNBC

While the general consensus was that the Dolphins, driven by greed to get 4-0 up, made their main quarterback play even when he should have been rested, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross came up with a drastically different reason behind the team’s call to play Tua.

Cross declared after Tua’s concussion that white coaches don’t really care about the lives of black football players, which is why Mike McDaniel disregarded his condition and took the controversial call.

She openly stated that racism was the reason behind Tua’s injury. Several NFL fans found Cross’ theory extremely problematic and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Many claimed that coach McDaniel is actually not even white, he is biracial.

As it turns out, according to Variety, MSNBC has decided to fire Tiffany Cross. The decision might have split reactions but surely, the NFL admirers who weren’t in agreement with her “racist coach” argument will certainly like this move.

As far as Tua is concerned, he made a thumping return post recovery and is expected to guide his team to important wins in the near future. In his last game against the Lions, Tua scored 3 touchdowns for 382 yards and proved that he is well and truly back to lead from the front.

Th Dolphins are set to take on the Chicago Bears on the coming Sunday and we can expect an entertaining clash.

