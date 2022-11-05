“Jalen Hurts Doesn’t Deserve MVP Honors As Much As Josh Allen”: Despite Being Undefeated Thus Far, Shannon Sharpe Reckons Eagles QB Is Not Among Top 2 Contenders To Win MVP

The Philadelphia Eagles were good last season. They made their way to the wildcard round but were thrashed by Brady’s Buccaneers. They were expected to do well this season too. However, thus far, they have been able to well and truly surpass all expectations.

With 7 wins in 7 games this year, it would be fair to say that the Eagles have been nothing short of spectacular. One man who has had a major role to play in the team’s success is star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Innumerable fans and experts have opined that as Hurts has been able to ensure that his team stays undefeated till the halfway stage, he definitely has a chance of winning the MVP honors this season.

Skip Bayless Backs Jalen Hurts To Win MVP

Talking about the same, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless made some interesting points on the latest episode of The Undisputed. While Sharpe agreed that Hurts has been terrific, he wasn’t sure if he is the number one contender to win MVP this season.

Shannon claimed that Josh Allen is the frontrunner to win the MVP as he has been able to guide his team out of trouble in big games, against top franchises. He stated that the way Allen orchestrated the comebacks against Lamar’s Ravens and Mahomes’ Chiefs proves that MVP is his award to loose.

Sharpe made it very clear that in the MVP race, Allen is the top contender for him while Patrick Mahomes is on the second spot. He named Jalen Hurts as the third most likely player to win the award. The analyst stated that both, Allen and Mahomes have played one less game than Hurts but still have more passing touchdowns and more passing yards than him.

As far as Skip Bayless is concerned, he admitted that Mahomes and Allen have played on a completely different level at several instance but added that for this season, thus far, Jalen Hurts has emerged as his top contender to win MVP.

Skip added that Jalen has improved drastically in super quick time and is expected to continue at the same pace going further into the season. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming games.

